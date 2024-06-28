We can’t say for sure, but Fares and Geoff Keighley they shared a post on Twitter that makes us imagine what we can expect.

It’s been more than three years since Hazelight Studios published It Take Two, the cooperative adventure led by Josef Fares . When will we have the opportunity to find out something about the next project of the team?

Fares’ Post and What It Might Mean

As you can see below, Fares shared a photograph showing him and Geoff Keighley doing the middle finger to the camera. This is a reference to the famous sequence at The Game Awards where Fares introduced A Way Out (which recently celebrated a new sales milestone) and sent a diss at the Oscars. The tweet is accompanied by the words: “Good things are coming this year” with a wink emoji.

Now, technically this post doesn’t tell us anything certain and clear, but It’s not hard to read between the lines and figure out what’s going on. Keighley’s presence means that one of his events will feature something Fares-related, and that something is probably his new game.

The “when” is not certain, as it could be the Opening Night Live of Gamescom as well as The Game Awards end of the year. It’s hard to say for sure, but we’re obviously hoping for an announcement in August.

Let us repeat that this is about speculations for the moment and it is possible that in reality there is nothing new coming or that, quite simply, in the end the announcement will be postponed due to internal problems.