This is the new Aston V12 Vantage, with the 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 that you know from the DB11 and DBS Superleggera. The idea is not new; the very first Vantage with V12 appeared in 2009, albeit with a touch more subtlety in terms of bodywork and aerodynamics. The new one may not appeal to everyone in terms of appearance, but that says nothing about the driving characteristics. Step in to find out if he can live up to expectations.