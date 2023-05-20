You know you’re a car enthusiast when you looked out the window of the plane at Schiphol and thought to yourself that it would be pretty cool to play here with your own car for an afternoon. But what about the asphalt of cargo lanes? Is the asphalt at Schiphol the same as on public roads or are there major differences?

The asphalt at Schiphol may see less traffic than the A2, but it has to endure quite a bit in terms of weight. The empty weight of a Boeing 747, for example, is already 183,520 kilos, but packed and loaded you almost go towards 400,000 kilos. A smaller Airbus A320 sometimes weighs 77,000 kilograms on take-off. The huge Airbus A380 sometimes takes to the air with a total weight of 575,000 kilos.

Substantial load on landings

And not only does the tarmac have to bear that weight when the planes taxi or take off, it gets quite a push when a plane comes down at about 250 km/h. The asphalt must therefore not subside or ‘roll up’, as Schiphol calls it. That is why a runway at Schiphol is no less than one meter thick and consists of several layers.

Schiphol explains that the bottom layer of the runway is a sand layer of 20 centimeters. There is a concrete layer of 40 centimeters thick. Then there is another layer of sand and another layer of cement sand. These two are both 15 centimeters thick. On top of that are several layers of asphalt. And this asphalt is also not the same as in your neighborhood.

Is the asphalt at Schiphol the same as on public roads?

The runways at Schiphol have an extra anti-skid layer. This is an extra rough layer with a kind of glued stones that provide extra grip. The problem with this layer is that it can only be applied in very specific weather conditions and that it is expensive. That is why this layer is replaced by new asphalt.

It is also called ‘miracle asphalt’, but the brand name is Flightflex. This is a new type of asphalt from Heijmans that no longer needs a loose top layer and can be laid under various types of weather conditions. This asphalt is also extra rough for more grip. This asphalt is now on the Polderbaan and it is currently also being laid on the Zwanenburgbaan.

What if I were to drive on the Schiphol runway?

Using a runway as a kind of test track? Someone really should. Maybe with a driver in a white suit watching how fast cars go around the track. We’ll just name something. But you will notice that in principle you have more grip with your car on the asphalt of Schiphol. On the other hand, your tires wear out faster if you erase a game.