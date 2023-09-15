I don’t know if it’s optimism or pure stupidity; I know, yes, that I am almost infallible. When Donald Trump appeared, he was sure that such a scarecrow could not win an election, not even in the United States; When Jair Bolsonaro appeared he was convinced that such a fool could not win them, not even in Brazil. It is impossible, he told me, that millions of people choose such unsightly pathetic characters. In each case, I suppose, I overestimated the voters. The same thing happens to me, now, with Mr. Javier Milei.

I wonder how we get eight or ten million Argentines to consider the possibility of electing a madman who insults endlessly every night, who proposes harmful and violent nonsense, who rejects dialogue because he is the master of all truths, who accuses to Pope Bergoglio of being the envoy of the “Evil One”, who treats his rivals as “excrement”, who lives on the verge of a nervous breakdown. Or, to summarize: that he says that he consults, through an “interspecies medium,” his decisions with his dead dog. What more does it take to know that someone is unfit? If a country believes that it can be run by a man who discusses his plans with a dog, even a live one, that country is a Chihuahua.

However, it is said that they will vote for him, that the man could win the elections. And the reason offered by those who try to explain it is repeated: that, faced with the continuity of the horrible policies that brought Argentina to where he is, many assume that he would do different things.

The key is that the other candidates do not seem capable of doing so – with good reason: they are the same ones who have been governing for 30 or 40 years, proud flintstones of collapse. So it is important to ask why other proposals that garner some popular support did not appear: why the difference had to be so caricatured. And also wonder what Mr. Milei would really do, beyond his abrupt outbursts, if he prevailed.

The great hope is that he is a liar. It is not difficult: you can see it in his career and, furthermore, he would follow the example of his great example, the late former president Carlos Menem, when he said, after having betrayed all his electoral promises, that “if I said what I wanted to do, no one would vote for me.” ”.

Milei is already trying to practice it. If she did what she announces, she would cause so much unrest and so much resistance that it would be very difficult for her to stay in government. So she is changing things: she is already beginning to say that “dollarization”, her star proposal, will not be possible as long as there is no “fiscal balance”: it is promising that we will be very happy as soon as we learn to fly.

There is more: the sale of organs, which was on their program three months ago, is no longer there, and the free carrying of weapons also disappeared: it seems that there was some intervention by the “security forces” to make it retract and the far south did not become the far west. But, in addition, his vice candidate is gaining weight in his campaign. Representative Victoria Villarruel, 48, is not only the Catholic right; She is also the daughter, niece and granddaughter of repressive military personnel, she organized visits to the genocidal former General Videla in his prison and has spent decades denying the state terrorism of the 70s.

The lady is a real soldier with long blonde hair who is now on television announcing that her government would perhaps triple the budget of its Armed Forces. Interesting, for a party whose main proposal is to shrink the State and drastically reduce public spending. Interesting, because she would explain with what support they plan to support the reductions in aid for the poor and taxes for the rich. Interesting, too, because it shows how Creole politicians miss any opportunity to think about significant changes: in those Armed Forces, for example.

The Argentine army usually presents itself as the skeleton of the Homeland, the reinsurance against the enemies of Argentina. Thus, throughout the last century, it served the same purpose as the other Latin American armies: they were the guarantee of the domination of its rich people. As soon as there was any deviation, the military struck and returned things to their usual place. It has been decades since this system ceased to be necessary: ​​the powerful Latin Americans have found in the democratic system more presentable, less bloody ways to preserve their dominance.

And, meanwhile, Ñamérica is the region with the fewest wars on the planet: in the 20th century there was one, a minor one, between Bolivia and Paraguay, and none in the 21st. The last time the Argentine army fought against foreigners was in 1982, Falkland Islands, and we know what it was like. Outside of that, it has been a century and a half without a fucking external war. And, the best: without any prospects.

In peace, then, there is something that armies do tend to have and pompously call “conflict hypotheses.” I have been wondering for years what conflict hypothesis the Argentine army can invent. Not to speak against the English, because there is no way we won’t lose. Against the Burmese, Czechoslovaks, North Vietnamese and other communist demons it will be complicated – to begin with, because a good excuse would have to be found; to continue, because they live very far away; to finish, because they no longer exist. Against the French or the Indians or the Australians it doesn’t sound logical either; There remain, of course, the neighbors. The possibility that we will go to combat against Chile, one assumes, for ten leagues of continental ice or against Paraguay for the water of an estuary or against Brazil for a poorly charged penalty is increasingly tenuous. Today’s world is full of mechanisms to prevent this from happening, and the level of conflict that –eventually, remotely– we could reach with our neighbors is perfect for one of these mediations to solve.

Which is very fortunate because we’re not up to par anyway. This army – poorly equipped, precisely reduced by its sins and dangers – would not be able to fight for two days against Brazil, which spends eight times as much on airplanes, helicopters and nuclear submarines, and not even against Chile, which spends more than twice as much, or Colombia, four times more. Which leaves us with two options: either join from behind in a very expensive race that we cannot afford and are going to lose in any case, or make a virtue of necessity and declare that we do not need or want an army, transforming Argentina into an unarmed country – or relatively unarmed – and say that we are the most good and reasonable and peaceful, a splendid band. And maybe someone will even believe us. Ourselves, for example.

It is an option among many, many possible changes – that no candidate proposes, and thus the one who shouts the ugliest wins. It would be an intelligent, dispassionate, exemplary measure, and also very profitable. The Argentine Armed Forces now spend 0.6% of the national budget; Its summit was during the dictatorship, of course, when they took almost 5%, eight times more. In 2022 the national budget awarded them 656,920 million pesos; That was, at the beginning of the year, 3.2 billion dollars and, at the end, 1.93 billion. Calculations are not easy in a country with 100% inflation.

Let’s look for an average: about 2.5 billion dollars annually to pay for such a vain band. Without it, the improvements that those millions could produce would be remarkable if they dedicated themselves each year to creating new ventures that provide work and benefits, to building housing for those who need it, to growing and distributing food for everyone. And use their barracks as schools and hospitals; its planes as medical transports; their ships to assemble a merchant or fishing fleet; his men for security or solidarity tasks. That money could double public investment in health, tripling that made in science and technology.

And besides, we would look so good, everything would be so nice. We would solve a couple of pressing problems and, of course, we would be an envied, studied country, a witness case: how a society got rid of an archaizing parasite that was of no use to it and managed to make those wasted resources become useful for its population. How a community risked everything in the hope of peace. Others could, if they choose, imitate us. And attacking us would be a shame.

It is clear: the moral power of disarming is much greater than the scarce and very costly material power of an army that has no ends or principles. Dissolving the army would give us back a certain place in the famous concert of nations: it is admirable that a country tries it. And Argentina has not been admirable in anything that does not involve kicking inflated leather for decades.

It would be time for us to think about it: for politics to once again be a space to explore, invent, and imagine how we would be better. Give it back its function to give it back its usefulness, its dignity. Thus, and only thus, would the Mileis of this world become superfluous again.