Climate change will dramatically and irreversibly alter life on Earth in the next 30 years, escalating from water scarcity and malnutrition to exodus and species extinction, according to a draft of a key UN report obtained by AFP.

The devastating impacts on nature and mankind will accelerate regardless of the rate of reduction of greenhouse gas emissions that is achieved, warns the Intergovernmental Group of Experts on Climate Change (IPCC) of the UN.

“Life on earth can overcome major climate change evolving towards new species and creating new ecosystems, “according to the technical summary of this 137-page draft. But” humanity cannot, “ditch the text.

The 4,000-page report, which must be approved by the 195 member states of the IPCC, paints a much bleaker picture than the last one in 2014.

But it won’t be published until February 2022That is, after the key international meetings on climate and biodiversity at the end of the year.

Some scientists estimate that its disclosure it will come too late.

A decade ago, limiting warming to +2 ° C relative to the pre-industrial era was established as a reasonable goal. But now the IPCC estimates that an increase of more than 1.5 ºC it could already cause “progressively serious consequences over centuries and irreversible in some cases.”

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) estimates that there is a 40% chance that the ceiling of +1.5 ºC is exceeded for at least one year in the next five years.

Two buffalo soak in a creek Ajmer, Rajasthan, in June 2019, with a temperature above 50 degrees. Photo: AFP

“The worst is yet to come: (warming) will affect the lives of our children and grandchildren much more than ours, “warns the IPCC.

In addition, only the rise registered since the mid-19th century of 1.1 ° C will already have increasingly serious repercussions, even if CO2 emissions are curbed now and the goals of the Paris Agreement of limiting warming to less are achieved. + 2 ºC and if possible at 1.5 ºC.

And with the current trend, the world it is heading towards a rise of +3 ºC.

Life



Thus, it is probably already too late to save some animals and plants: “Even at +1.5 ° C, living conditions will change, exceeding the ability of some organisms to adapt,” according to the report, which cites reefs as an example. coral, on which some 500 million people depend.

Also the animals of the Arctic, a region that heats up three times faster than the world average, they could disappear, eradicating the way of life of the peoples of the area.

Climate disorders also cause the “multiplication of sudden losses” in food production systems such as agriculture, livestock and fisheries.

Despite the unavoidable worsening of living conditions on Earth, the world is not prepared to face it: “Current levels of adaptation they are insufficient to respond to future climate risks “, warns the IPCC.

At +2 ºC, up to 80 million more people that will now go hungry in 2050 and 130 million people could fall into extreme poverty in the next decade.

By 2050, hundreds of millions of coastal city dwellers will be threatened by more frequent floods, due to the rise in sea level that will also cause large migrations.

With +1.5 ºC, in cities, 350 million more inhabitants will suffer from water shortages, and there will be 400 million with +2 ºC. With this additional half degree, 420 million additional people they will be exposed to extreme heat waves.

“Adaptation costs in Africa will increase by tens of billions of dollars annually beyond +2 ºC “, foresees the report.

The draft also underlines the danger of knock-on effects. Some regions, such as eastern Brazil, southeast Asia, central China, and almost all coastal areas they could suffer three or four meteorological catastrophes simultaneous and even more: heat waves, droughts, cyclones, fires, floods, diseases transmitted by mosquitoes …

It also cites the harmful effects resulting from human activity, such as the destruction of habitats, the overexploitation of resources, pollution, invasive species, the spread of disease …

“The world faces complex imbricated challenges“says Nicholas Stern, a specialist in climate economics, who was not involved in the report.

“If we don’t face everyone at once, we will not overcome any“, he adds.

Optimism?

The draft also highlights the “turning points” climatic conditions, susceptible to change the climate system dramatically and irremediably.

An example is the melting of the ice caps Greenland and West Antarctica, which contain enough water to raise sea levels by 13 meters. Scientists establish this point of no return at a rise in temperature of more than 2ºC.

Another case could occur in the Amazon, one of the lungs of the planet, which warming could transform into savanna.

The good news is that solutions to these problems could have positive knock-on effects.

For example, conservation and mangrove restoration and underwater kelp forests could increase CO2 storage, protect coasts against submergence, provide habitat for numerous species, and feed coastal populations.

While some negative effects are unavoidable in the short term, the report also leaves room for optimism: Humanity can still hope to stop warming in the second half of the 21st century, taking decisive measures now, he says.

“Need a radical transformation of processes and behaviors at all levels: individuals, communities, companies, institutions and governments, “advocates the draft.

“We must redefine our way of life and consumption,” he concludes.

Source: AFP