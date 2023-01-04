Alfa Romeo has good intentions this year. It has been in the air for some time (and then not, and then again, and then again not) that a new supercar from Alfa will come. The Italian brand is now sharing a short video on Twitter that may reveal that the Alfa Romeo 6C is really coming… or are we seeing things that are not there?

Alfa Romeo writes at the end of the video that 2023 is coming and asks if you are ready. Then they report shortly afterwards that they are ready for it themselves. There is a hint in that last message. In a quick flash the ‘e’ in the word ‘we’ changes into a red emblem. Moments later there is another flash in which the mark is enlarged. Does the “e” stand for electric? Or is it a burning taillight?

Given the rumors that the new car will be called 6C, the ‘e’ could also be a kind of ‘6’ and ‘c’ in one. Or is it an electric supercar? Maybe with Maserati technology? Alfa Romeo is tight-lipped about the supercar. In any case, we hope that the 6C follows in the footsteps of the great 8C or the new Giulia SWB Zagato in one way or another.