Allein der Internetkonzern Amazon hat mit seinem Rechenzentrums-Dienstleister AWS in Virginia mehr als 50 Milliarden Dollar investiert. Im Januar kündigte Amazon an, weitere 35 Milliarden Dollar in dem Bundesstaat für Rechenzentren auszugeben. Ein Haupttreiber für den stark steigenden Bedarf an Datenverarbeitung sind die revolutionären Fortschritte in der Künstlichen Intelligenz (KI) und deren immer breitere Nutzung. Der Megatrend KI sorgt rund um den Globus für eine Investitionswelle in neue Rechenzentren – in den USA genauso, wie in Deutschland oder in Schanghai.

ChatGPT braucht zehnmal so viel Strom wie eine Google-Suche

Aber die schöne neue Welt der KI stößt auf ein Hindernis aus der alten Welt: die Stromversorgung der vielen Großrechner. Die Internationale Energieagentur (IEA) in Paris rechnet vor, dass eine einzelne Anfrage an den KI-Chatbot ChatGPT im Schnitt zehnmal so viel Strom benötige wie eine Google-Suche. Die sogenannten großen Sprachmodelle, die Programmen wie ChatGPT zugrunde liegen, verbrauchten Unmengen an Strom, beklagte Amazon-Chef Andrew Jassy im Januar auf dem Weltwirtschaftsforum in Davos: „Und im Moment haben wir einfach nicht genug davon.“ Auch Tesla-Chef Elon Musk, ein weiterer KI-Großinvestor, macht sich Sorgen um die Energieversorgung der Serverparks. Bislang seien vor allem die für die KI benötigten Hochleistungs-Chips ein Engpassfaktor gewesen, jetzt werde die Stromversorgung der Rechenzentren zum Bremsklotz, befürchtet Musk. Dan Yergin, weltweit renommierter Energiemarkt-Historiker, nennt die KI eine „hungrige Raupe“, deren nimmersatter Strombedarf die globalen Energiesysteme auf die Probe stellen werde.

In der „Allee der Rechenzentren“ an der US-Ostküste beziffert der örtliche Elektrizitätsversorger den angemeldeten zusätzlichen Strombedarf für geplante weitere Rechenzentren aktuell mit „einigen Gigawatt“. Rechnerisch würden also allein die zusätzlichen Datenverarbeitungs-Fabriken in dieser Region so viel Elektrizität verbrauchen, wie mehrere Großkraftwerke liefern können. Seit 2016 ist der Stromverbrauch in Virginia bereits gegen den landesweiten Trend um mehr als ein Drittel nach oben geschnellt.

Das Problem in den USA und anderswo auf der Welt ist: Während die Nachfrage nach Server-Kapazitäten durch den KI-Hype in Windeseile gestiegen ist, dauert der Ausbau der lokalen und regionalen Elektrizitätsnetze in Gegenden mit vielen Rechenzentren mehrere Jahre. Das Stromsystem hält nicht Schritt mit dem rasend schnellen Technologiesprung in der Künstlichen Intelligenz. In Virginia konnten wegen der großen Stromnachfrage zeitweilig gar keine neuen Rechenzentren mehr ans Netz gehen.

Stromverbrauch steigt durch Serverfarmen stärker als durch Elektroautos

Mehr als 8000 Rechenzentren gibt es nach Zählung der Internationalen Energieagentur auf der Welt, mit weitem Abstand die meisten davon stehen in den USA, Deutschland rangiert auf Platz zwei. Die Experten der IEA nennen den von der KI befeuerten Boom der Rechenzentren eine „Herausforderung für das Stromsystem“. Ein Extremfall ist Irland: In der kleinen Inselrepublik, wo es bereits heute viele Rechenzentren gibt und zahlreiche weitere geplant sind, könnte in zwei Jahren fast ein Drittel des gesamten Stromverbrauchs auf diese entfallen. Weltweit erwartet die IEA, dass der jährliche Stromverbrauch der Rechenzentren bis 2026 von rund 460 auf bis zu 1050 Terawattstunden steigen wird. Zum Vergleich: Dieser erwartete zusätzliche Strombedarf entspricht in etwa dem kompletten Verbrauch Deutschlands.

Overall, data centers currently account for about 2 percent of the world’s total electricity consumption, and this share could double by the end of the decade, predict energy market analysts at the US investment bank Goldman Sachs. The CO 2 Emissions would double as a result. AI will therefore become one of the major drivers of electricity consumption. For Europe, Goldman Sachs expects the data processing boom to increase electricity demand more than the growing number of electric cars on the roads.

But why do data centers need so much energy in the first place? The biggest power guzzlers are the computer servers themselves and the necessary cooling of the buildings, which each account for around 40 percent of the electricity consumption. Technological progress could help to curb the energy hunger of the systems. Nvidia, the leading manufacturer of AI servers, presented its new “Blackwell” processors in March, which are said to require up to 25 times less power. But it is uncertain whether such innovations really reduce the power consumption of AI data processing. The so-called “rebound effect” is a well-known phenomenon in the energy sector: technology is becoming more efficient, but the resulting increase in demand eats up these savings.

The major AI companies have a growing problem with their carbon footprint. Energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions have increased dramatically. In its latest sustainability report, Microsoft admitted an increase in emissions of almost 30 percent since 2020. Google’s emissions have increased by half in the past five years. The tech companies have now become major buyers of energy. Last year, for example, Microsoft secured a large part of the electricity output from Germany’s largest solar park in Saxony for the long term.

Five years waiting time for new data centers to be connected to the network

But it is becoming increasingly difficult to satisfy the energy needs of data centers. The focus in Germany is the greater Frankfurt area. There are currently around 80 data centers here. The Rhine-Main area is therefore the most important center for the industry in this country, not least because Frankfurt is located at an important Internet hub. 20 percent of the electricity in Frankfurt is now consumed by data centers.

But growth is reaching its limits. “The availability of sufficient power grid capacity in Frankfurt will become a bottleneck for new settlements in the coming years,” says Nick Kriegeskotte, Head of Infrastructure at the information technology association Bitkom. The large companies in the industry are keen to continue expanding in Germany. Take Microsoft, for example: The company doubled its cloud computing capacity in Germany last year and justified this with the growing demand from corporate customers such as Bayer, Mercedes and Siemens, who are placing great emphasis on artificial intelligence.

In February, Microsoft announced that it would invest a further 3.2 billion euros in the construction of data centers in Germany within two years due to the AI ​​boom – the largest investment in the company’s forty-year history in this country. This will double Microsoft’s German cloud computing capacity once again. To announce the good news, Microsoft President Brad Smith met a beaming Olaf Scholz in the Federal Chancellery in Berlin.

But a large portion of the billions are not flowing into the Rhine-Main area, but into a region that was not previously known as the spearhead of digitization in Germany: the North Rhine-Westphalian lignite mining area between Cologne and Aachen is undergoing structural change, but it has an important locational advantage. Because coal was used to generate electricity here for many decades, the former power plant sites in the region have a particularly powerful, well-developed electricity network. And that is exactly what data center operators like Microsoft need for their server farms. There are similar examples in other countries: in Great Britain, the American investor Blackstone wants to build Europe’s largest data center for up to 10 billion pounds. The choice fell on the remote northern English county of Northumberland, where Blackstone can use a former power plant site for its data processing factory.

In the data center metropolis of Frankfurt, but also in Berlin, for example, the power supply for new data centers has become difficult. Industry representatives complain about waiting times of up to five years for a grid connection. The electricity grids in densely populated metropolitan areas are already reaching their limits due to the energy transition, because more and more heat pumps and charging stations for electric cars require electricity.

Microsoft is considering building nuclear power plants for its data centers

In Frankfurt, the regional energy supplier Mainova wants to increase the capacity of its power grid by half and is investing in new substations and power lines. When asked, Mainova did not want to comment specifically on the current waiting times for the connection of new data centers in Frankfurt. For the future, however, “it cannot be ruled out that new registrations will have to be limited.”