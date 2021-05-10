Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

The President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, the current president of the African Union, has changed his destination from Ethiopia to Zambia, after it was the third leg, as announced earlier. After his visit to Egypt and Sudan to present an initiative on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

The sources of changing the direction of the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and his visit to the state of Zambia instead of Ethiopia linked the existence of a disagreement between the three countries over the initiative proposed by the President of the African Union, explaining that this initiative either entails the necessity of reaching a comprehensive, binding legal agreement on the rules of filling and operating by setting a timetable and an agreement on setting up The Quartet, which is rejected by Addis Ababa, or there is an agreement on the second filling only, which is rejected by the two downstream countries.

According to the Congolese presidency’s statement, Felix was scheduled to visit Ethiopia on Sunday to present his initiative regarding the dam after visiting Sudan and Egypt, but he did not speak and went to the country of Zambia to participate in the opening of a bridge linking Zambia and Botswana.

Dr. Abbas Sharaqi, professor of water resources and geology at Cairo University, said that there are two scenarios that determine the reasons for postponing or canceling the Congolese president’s visit to Ethiopia, the first being that his initiative revolves around negotiating the second filling of the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam only and not reaching a comprehensive agreement at this stage, which is what Egypt and Sudan definitely rejected it, because this was not an initiative and it represented Ethiopia’s wish.

He explained to “Al-Ittihad” that the second scenario is that the initiative relates to reaching a binding legal agreement for the three countries by setting up a mechanism for the work of the Quartet, which Sudan demanded and agreed to by Egypt with a specific timetable before the second filling of the Renaissance Dam, which is also rejected by Ethiopia, which caused the cancellation or Postponement of the visit.

Sharaki suggested that this initiative would focus on the agreement on the second filling of the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam only, especially in light of the statements of the American envoy to the Horn of Africa and his focus on that as well, which is the desire of Addis Ababa, which Cairo and Khartoum reject.