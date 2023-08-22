Legal advice

a question :

An inquiry was received from a reader in which he says: He has been out of work for a while, and he is the head of a family, and debts have accumulated on his shoulders, adding that he borrowed them from his relatives and friends, and there are no papers proving these debts that burdened him.

He asks, is it possible for him to file an insolvency case based on these debts, so that he can obtain an assistant from any party to pay off the debts and with financial aid to save him from what he is in?

the answer :

Counselor Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif replies by saying:

Concerning the question of the reader: any debt must be based on evidence, and the debts of relatives and friends cannot be considered except with evidence, because the insolvency ruling entails your non-compliance with those debts and not finding an entity to pay off your debts, but if you want to pay off your debts, there is insurance against unemployment if you have subscribed In this insurance, it is also possible to resort to charitable organizations such as the Red Crescent, for example, but in all cases you cannot remain without work, so more effort must be made in that.

