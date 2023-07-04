For many manufacturers it is no longer interesting to build small city cars. Requirements from Europe for the cars to meet in terms of emissions, driver aids and safety technology would wipe out the already small profit margins in this class – or drive prices up too much. For now, Korean brands seem immune to those arguments: you’re looking at the updated Kia Picanto here.

We say ‘renewed’ because the car has remained basically the same as its predecessor. An entirely new platform or new engines, that was not an option. But if you look at it that way, you wouldn’t immediately say it. Kia has managed to bring it in line with the imposing, angular design of their largest model, the EV9. Front and rear have been refreshed with nice long LEDs and the hip GT-Line version even has a diffuser. The wheels vary from 14 to 16 inches and there is a choice of ten paint colors.

A well-known engine for the Kia Picanto

Kia makes a version of the Picanto with a 1.2-liter engine, but only the more economical 1.0-liter comes to the Netherlands. The power is not yet announced by the brand, but despite some technical adjustments, we do not expect it to greatly outrun the 67 hp of its predecessor. Switching is done with a manual or a robotized five-speed gearbox.

On board you now get an 8.0-inch touchscreen with navigation, CarPlay/Auto and Bluetooth as standard. The counters have also been replaced by a display. You get voice recognition, traffic info via Kia Connect and the necessary over the air updates – very mature all of them. The range of driving aids you get varies by version, but can include pedestrian recognition, lane assist and a cross-traffic warning system when reversing. In terms of driving dynamics, there are even things called Cornering Brake Control and Straight-line Stability. All exciting.

When is he coming?

In the summer of 2024 we can expect the new Kia Picanto on the road. Prices will be announced at a later stage. It is hoped that they will stay close to the 17 grand (14 in Belgium) that the current Picanto should cost.