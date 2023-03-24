‘Is that why I got up early?’ and the memes of the tie between Colombia and South Korea

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Memes Colombia vs. South Korea.
Néstor Lorenzo’s team could not win and Internet users reacted with creative memes.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Colombian National Team drew 2-2 with South Korea in the friendly that was played in the Asian city of Ulsan.
Although it was expected that Colombia would obtain a victory, due to the development of the match, some fans are calm with the result. However, others express their rejection through creative memes.
‘Is that why I got up early?’
In the designs of netizens, various themes appear. The most outstanding, the hour of the game.
“Is that why I got up early?”some claim.
Fatal first half, I have to say that “James Rodríguez” still has the balls to compete…
“Colombia Selection” need more work. pic.twitter.com/5wWXqLS9oc
— ᴸᴱÓᴺ ᴹᵁˢᴵᶜˢ 🎤 (@Joshue33yah) March 24, 2023
SPORTS
