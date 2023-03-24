Friday, March 24, 2023
‘Is that why I got up early?’ and the memes of the tie between Colombia and South Korea

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 24, 2023
in Sports
0
'Is that why I got up early?' and the memes of the tie between Colombia and South Korea


Memes Colombia vs. South Korea

Memes Colombia vs. South Korea.

Memes Colombia vs. South Korea.

Néstor Lorenzo’s team could not win and Internet users reacted with creative memes.

The Colombian National Team drew 2-2 with South Korea in the friendly that was played in the Asian city of Ulsan.

Although it was expected that Colombia would obtain a victory, due to the development of the match, some fans are calm with the result. However, others express their rejection through creative memes.

‘Is that why I got up early?’

In the designs of netizens, various themes appear. The most outstanding, the hour of the game.

“Is that why I got up early?”some claim.

