‘Is that why I got up early?’ and the memes of the tie between Colombia and South Korea

The Colombian National Team drew 2-2 with South Korea in the friendly that was played in the Asian city of Ulsan.

Although it was expected that Colombia would obtain a victory, due to the development of the match, some fans are calm with the result. However, others express their rejection through creative memes.

‘Is that why I got up early?’

In the designs of netizens, various themes appear. The most outstanding, the hour of the game.

“Is that why I got up early?”some claim.

Fatal first half, I have to say that “James Rodríguez” still has the balls to compete… “Colombia Selection” need more work. pic.twitter.com/5wWXqLS9oc — ᴸᴱÓᴺ ᴹᵁˢᴵᶜˢ 🎤 (@Joshue33yah) March 24, 2023

