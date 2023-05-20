For anyone who was so addicted to the story The Missing Crypto Queen there is good news: journalist Jamie Bartlett launched a new podcast this month: Believe in Magic. As with his previous show, he is on the trail of a con artist. It is a very painful story: a young British girl, Megan, sets up a foundation with her mother: Believe in Magic. They use the donated money to organize outings for sick children. Megan herself is also seriously ill, a brain tumor. Her mother posts updates on Facebook. When she asks their large group of followers for money for an expensive treatment in the United States, the British Joanna Ashcraft doesn’t trust it and starts asking uncomfortable questions.

Believe in Magic Scam 3 episodes so far, about 30 min.