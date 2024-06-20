An IS terrorist captured in Germany was ready to strike. The police in Esslingen, in the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, arrested an IS terrorist who was apparently preparing to carry out attacks and attacks in Germany. The German federal prosecutor’s office announced this today.

Mahmoud A., it was announced, was arrested yesterday. The Iraqi citizen would arrive in Germany in October 2022. He has been suspected of being a member of the Islamic State since 2016 and of having fought for the organization.

According to information reported by Bild, the man was arrested yesterday in Esslingen am Neckar by the forces of the Federal Criminal Police Office and the Baden-Württemberg Criminal Police Office, as well as by the Esslingen police.

He was then brought before the investigating judge of the Federal Court of Justice, who ordered his pre-trial detention.