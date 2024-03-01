a question :

My wife works as a nurse in a private sector hospital, and from the beginning of her appointment, the administration knew that she was pregnant, then suddenly without warning, during the fifth month of the beginning of the contract, the administration asked her to sign the termination of her service and stop working on the same day, because she is not competent. What is required is, knowing that there was no negligence on her part in her work, and all the staff attest to her competence, and this happened days before her due date.. What is the legal position on this? Please advise.

the answer :

Legal Advisor Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif: If the employer terminates his service during the probation period, he must notify the worker 14 days before the date of termination of service. Otherwise, the worker is entitled to the notice period allowance or the remainder of it.

You can send your inquiries to email ([email protected])