After the return of Claudia Llanos, “At the bottom there is room” 2023 has thousands of Peruvians waiting to find out what plans the villain has to take revenge on Francesca Maldini and his new family with Diego Montalban. For now, the América Televisión series has not given many indications of the following tricks of the “Shark Look”, but it has specified a subplot that fans have wanted to see for a long time: the relationship between Jimmy Gonzales and Alessia.

“In the background there is room 10″: when does chapter 7 open?

Chapter 7 of “Al fondo hay sitio 10″ will hit TV this Tuesday, January 17. The trailer for the episode shows a mysterious Arab courting ‘Teresita’. Will he go to Dubai to achieve the life of a millionaire that he wants so much?

In addition, we see that Diego Montalbán will be waiting for the relationship between Alessia and Jimmy. Will you seek to separate them?

Where to see “In the background there is room” 10×07?

"At the bottom there is room 2023″ It can be seen through América TV.

“In the background there is room” 2023 will show a confrontation between Diego Montalbán and Jimmy Gonzales. Photo: composition/AméricaTV

“In the background there is room” 10×07: schedules to see “AFHS”

Peru, Mexico and Colombia: 8.40 pm

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Chile and Argentina: 10.40 pm

Spain: 3.40 am the following day.

On which channels can I watch América TV?

In chapter 5 of season 10 of “There is room at the bottom”, Jimmy discovered Claudia Llanos and Diego Montalbán together, so now he could be the new target of the ‘Shark’s Look’. Photo: Composition/America TV

Where to watch America TVGO?

On the América TV website there is a direct link to América TVGO, the channel’s streaming service where you can watch live television for free, as well as find its full content (some of the titles are free to play, while others subscription required).