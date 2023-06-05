After the great performance of Jose ‘Tepa’ Gonzalez in it CD Tapatio of the MX Expansion Leaguethe 24-year-old forward deserves a definitive opportunity in the first team of Club Deportivo Guadalajara for this Apertura 2023 tournament.
And it is that the young youth squad has been through a whole process in the institution since 2014, he has gone through several categories, subsidiaries and has even gone out to shoot abroad in black lions as well as abroad in CD Tudelano from Spain.
The player is already six years old as part of the Under-20 and has sporadically been called up to play in the First Division, so it is already necessary that they give him the opportunity to belong to the first team definitively so that he feels part of it and assume a role
Being part of the Guadalajara institution, gonzalez He has played 17 times with the first team, most as a substitute; while, with the tapatio He has played 41 games, scoring 13 goals and being the captain.
During this last semester, the captain of the rojiblanca subsidiary, played 12 commitments between the regular phase, the final phase and the Champion of Champions finals, where he was able to score six goals, being an important part of the great semester of the tapatio who kept the Clausura 2023 title against Atletico Morelia and in the title of Champion of Champions before atlantean.
In this way, it is time for the coaching staff of Veljko Paunovic take it into account from now on in the first team and give him some time to adapt, well, the team has given many opportunities to forwards in recent tournaments like Santiago Ormeño, Paolo Yrizar, Ronaldo Cisneros, and Daniel Ríos.among others who have not responded or have done so slowly.
