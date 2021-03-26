Nacon has done important work in the world of video games producing niche games that were orphaned precisely because they did not belong to large audiences. Among those, we can count Hunting Simulator 2, of which we have a analysis in its new generation version. They also have a Rugby game, which I had to review in the past and for which I had to learn to play Rugby, and even watch Rugby matches to understand it. With Tennis World Tour 2, released in September 2020, fans of the sport were treated to a modest but compliant game.

Now that Nacon has decided to release its next generation version, the question is how much has changed and if Worth Tennis World Tour 2 Complete Edition on Xbox Series X | S. I can give you the short answer: the update that the game has had is free for those who have the Ace Edition or for those who have the Annual Pass. So the question is whether either of these two editions of the game is worth buying, as the next-gen update basically comes down to the additional content that these bring. Or also buy the Complete Edition that includes all the content.

World Tennis Tour 2 review – Xbox One

Is Tennis World Tour 2 Complete Edition worth it on Xbox Series X | S?

It must be said that when we talk about the new generation, we could be thinking of a visual renovation that really changes the experience with the game. But the truth is that with Tennis World Tour 2 Complete Edition for Xbox Series X | S this expectation may not be met. You have to be clear, the limit that Nacon has is that he develops AA games and that has to be understood first. That is why Tennis World Tour 2 Complete Edition is not the example of a graphically beautiful game, nor is it its previous version or this one.

In the analysis published by We Are Xbox it was pointed out that one of the great flaws this game had was that graphically it left a lot to be desired. Their hairstyles sometimes seemed blocks without much textures, the recreations of famous tennis players seemed many times like a cartoon. And well, none of this has changed in the new generation version. At least from what I have been able to appreciate, the game may have certain visual improvements, but they are not enough to offer a next generation experience.

What it does add in terms of visual improvements, is that the game now runs at 4K and 60fps, in addition to improving some movement animations, which have to see details such as reactions after serving, or movement in general, inspired by real tensitas. Some of these enhancements are subtle but add realism to it. The faces most of the time remain the same as their first versions. However, playably it is a game that is totally enjoyed. Certainly the visual is important, but it is not the most important.

Nacon hasn’t touted the next-gen update as a visual upgrade. What he has presented to us is a version of the game that he calls Tennis World Tour 2 Complete Edition, which includes all the content so far published and also new. And it is that Nacon has been improving the content of the game for a long time. The Annual Pass has included new tennis players, new licensed clothing as well as equipment, interface, sound and artificial intelligence improvements.

It has also included an easier to earn coins that will allow you to buy those cards from the arcade mode. And with the new version of the game that includes the next generation patch, more licensed content has been included. In addition to Roland Garros, Mutua Madrid Open, Hallen Open joining the calendar in career mode, the most important thing is that finally the game features the ATP Cup. In addition to 6 new tennis players: Andrew Murray, María Sharapova, Donna Vekic, Marin Cilic, Justine Henin, Diego Schwartzman.

Is this content worth it? It will depend a lot on what you want from a tennis game. As often happens, those who buy and enjoy these games are those who are also fans of the sport. And surely they will say that this licensed content, above everything else above, is worth it. The Tennis World Tour 2 Complete Edition includes upgrade to next generation. That will mean, basically, some visual and sound improvements, but above all, more and better content.

Without forgetting that this update is free as reported by Nacon, if you already have the versions that we noted above (the Ace Edition or the Annual Pass). And if you have the standard version of the game, Nacon offers you a 50% discount to encourage you to have the Tennis World Tour 2 Complete Edition on Xbox Series X | S. So it will depend on the criteria of each one, but for the content it is a version that may be worth it.