The same boomers who spent their youth in the street, much more dangerous, of the eighties suffer today when their children go out. It is one thing to live in an insecure environment and another to obsess over an insecurity that is in your head. And the second is happening to us more than the first, says John Oliver, a comedian who tackles serious things in his space Last Week Tonight (in hbo max Y Movistar+).

Television loves events, Oliver explains, even more so the local networks. Nothing gives more emotion to a live program, with hours and hours to occupy, than a chase, a fight or an unsolved murder. It is a cheap format and results. Hence it turns out that people believe, and say in the polls, that there are more crimes than ever, just because they appear more on TV. The reality is the opposite: in the US there has been cut crime in half in three decades; in Spain it is at a minimum. The comedian also complains that the reporters uncritically assume the version of the police, which continues to be an interested source (a rude case is the first news of death of George Floyd). And the acquittals or case files are not as shocking as the arrests, so they are not even mentioned, which leaves names stained forever. All this does not only happen there.

Who cares so much fear? To sensationalist programs, it has already been said. To the security industry, the one that puts up ads about the poor neighbor whose house is being taken away by squatters. And, especially, to politicians who take advantage of fear, the hard right in the first place (especially if it can blame immigrants) and not only it. Of course there are conflict zones, of course there are crimes, of course there are victims. Of course there are those who do good event journalism. But there are also those who make you feel more insecure than you really are.

