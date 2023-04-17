On the official website of Telegrammore specifically in the section where the developers talk about the differences with the WhatsApp app, it is ensured that the European messaging platform is safer than Metabut a recent report found that this is not entirely true.

Today the use of real-time messaging applications has skyrocketed, as these platforms have enabled so many functions and tools that, practically, you can do everything in them if you know how to take advantage of its benefits.

This is how WhatsApp and Telegram have become instant messaging applications with largest number of users internationallywith more than 50% of the international market.

It is in this way that the app developed by the Dúrov brothers has always sought to be the best alternative to WhatsApp, something that it has achieved by enabling functions and tools that the Meta application still does not have.

However, it seems that, unlike WhatsApp, which has focused on integrating features into its platform that make it increasingly secure, Telegram has faltered in this regard.

Proof of this is a recent report published by the security company “Kaspersky”through which it has been verified that the messaging application in real time is used by cyber criminals to sell all kinds of rogue cyber tools.

It is in this way that the study carried out by cybersecurity experts reveals that computer criminals offer through app channels of the Durov brothers all kinds of phishing services.

Likewise, these cybercriminals have known how to take advantage of famous bots of Telegram, since through these tools they do not even need to lift a finger to provide the service to users who seek to become cybercriminals.

In the investigation, it was revealed that experienced cybercriminals offer their fraudulent products from 2,000 dollars (just over 36,000 Mexican pesos, at today’s exchange rate), and 20,000 dollars (360,000 Mexican pesos). depending on the service required by the apprentices.