In responding to a Twitter user who highlighted the superiority of one series over the other, Katsuhiro Harada revealed some important backstory about Tekken and Soul Caliburtrying to make people understand what happens behind the scenes and what are the reasons behind the possible success of a franchise.
“In the case of fighting games, if the arcade market was in its heyday and coin earning was still important, I would agree that mechanics play a major role,” Harada wrote. “However, in the home video game market, the only ones who can evaluate the mechanics are those who have already purchased the title, and marketing has undergone a paradigm shift.”
“This change has led the industry to ask itself how to create a situation in which people are encouraged to buy a game without having tried it yet, try to improve product rating before launch and thus stimulate initial sales. This is an aspect that cannot be overlooked, and many people who have been part of this industry will probably agree with my simple explanation.”
Harada then explained that game mechanics are obviously important and represent a factor that strongly affects sales, but it would be too naive to say that this aspect is enough to ensure the survival of a franchise in the long run. “If that were the case, how do you explain the disappearance of that particular title that was so funny?”
The Tekken VS Soul Calibur question
Although the launch of SoulCalibur 6 was a success for Bandai Namco, it is clear and evident that the numbers totaled by the series (we are talking about 17 million copies sold) are very distant compared to those made by Tekken, with its 57 million copies sold.
“Having seen the development of Soul Calibur up close, I can assure you that the current situation is not the result of sales and marketing, but rather about business decisions. I was part of the support staff for planning and debugging Soul Edge and served as co-director for Soul Calibur 4.”
“In the past, the Soul Calibur series could count on the strong leadership of Yotoriyama (who was also the Animation Team Leader of Tekken) and a team of engineers who had a deep knowledge of fighting games and excellent programming skills. Tekken study was considered that of the ‘rebels’, Project Soul represented the elite.”
Harada then told about the rivalry with Yotoriyama, as well as between the Tekken and Soul Calibur series: a much more conflictual relationship than people imagine. “The two projects had different visions, different development policies and a different way of imagining the brand. It’s not that we hated each other, but I’m not surprised that someone thought so.”
In terms of sales, in the transition from theaters to home consoles Soul Calibur initially demonstrated its superiority but then something has changed at the corporate and organizational leveland so Project Soul ended up in the hands of younger and less experienced developers, while previous leaders were assigned to roles of greater responsibility.
Harada himself revealed that he had to fight to stay in charge of the Tekken projectensuring that the studio maintained its decision-making independence and forcing the hand in this respect compared to what happened to the Soul Calibur team.
