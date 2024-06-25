In responding to a Twitter user who highlighted the superiority of one series over the other, Katsuhiro Harada revealed some important backstory about Tekken and Soul Caliburtrying to make people understand what happens behind the scenes and what are the reasons behind the possible success of a franchise.

“In the case of fighting games, if the arcade market was in its heyday and coin earning was still important, I would agree that mechanics play a major role,” Harada wrote. “However, in the home video game market, the only ones who can evaluate the mechanics are those who have already purchased the title, and marketing has undergone a paradigm shift.”

“This change has led the industry to ask itself how to create a situation in which people are encouraged to buy a game without having tried it yet, try to improve product rating before launch and thus stimulate initial sales. This is an aspect that cannot be overlooked, and many people who have been part of this industry will probably agree with my simple explanation.”

Harada then explained that game mechanics are obviously important and represent a factor that strongly affects sales, but it would be too naive to say that this aspect is enough to ensure the survival of a franchise in the long run. “If that were the case, how do you explain the disappearance of that particular title that was so funny?”