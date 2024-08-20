An Australian government climate report published Tuesday showed that Sydney is “vulnerable” to rising sea levels due to global warming.

New South Wales, where the Australian city is located, has warned that Sydney could see temperatures rise by 1.8 degrees Celsius by 2050, and that could double by 2090 if global warming is not curbed.

These temperature increases could cause serious problems for coastal residents and those near forests.

The report indicated that the Sydney Opera House, one of the city’s most famous landmarks located on the harbour, as well as the beaches in the north of the city, would be seriously affected by this situation.

Under the most pessimistic scenario, sea levels in Sydney could rise by 56 centimetres by 2090.

But it is the cities far from the coast that will suffer the worst temperatures. By 2090, their residents will have to live a third of the year in temperatures above 35 degrees, according to the study.

The authorities are trying to find solutions so that these cities can face the “future ordeal” in the best possible way.

Among these solutions are creating shelters for residents to take refuge in if temperatures rise sharply, but also ensuring that hospitals have the resources needed to treat illnesses associated with heat waves.

“This data will help protect critical infrastructure, such as hospitals, transport networks, dams and energy systems, from the impacts of climate change such as extreme heat, fires and flooding,” said NSW Climate Change Minister Penny Sharp.

According to national health data, heat was responsible for 7,104 hospital admissions and 293 deaths in Australia between 2012 and 2022.