According to what emerged from some documents of Microsoft related to the acquisition of Activision, it would appear that Playstation is at work on a video game dedicated to Superman. The reference to the Man of Steel is probably though son of a mistake.

Superman is one of the most iconic superheroes of all time but, despite this, his story is linked to the world of video games it is anything but positive.

The last game dedicated to the character was Superman Returnsbased on the 2006 film of the same name. The character has since appeared only in choral video games and Warner Bros. Games in recent years has focused on produce titles dedicated to the Batman universe.

As mentioned at the beginning of the article Microsoft, in a document related to the acquisition of Activision, revealed that PlayStation he is reportedly working on a Superman video game exclusively for the PlayStation 5.

Apparently, however, this detail is the result of a typo by Microsoft’s lawyers, who they may have mistaken Superman for Spider-Man. Superman is in fact mentioned together with God of War as one established PlayStation exclusive.

Below you can find the extract of the document in which Superman is mentioned:

This figure shows the impact of PlayStation exclusive releases on Xbox console sales. This applies to “big” titles like God of War or Superman. There has never been any evidence that the exclusivity of a single franchise could drive console sales.

In any case, Superman fans will not be left dry-mouthed as a new film dedicated to the character will make its big screen debut in 2025. The film in question, as officially confirmed in recent days, will see the director James Gunn and will usher in the new DC cinematic universe.