2023 promises to be a great year for the major Nintendo productions: as far as The Legend of Zelda is concerned, the highly anticipated Tears of The Kingdom is now close to being released, while Super Mario arrives in cinemas and beyond…

During an interview held by variety to Shigeru Miyamotocreator not only of Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda, but also of many other Nintendo sagas such as Pikmin and Star Fox, interesting details have come to light.

When asked what fans should expect from the Super Mario franchise in the next few times, Miyamoto replied like this, chuckling:

The only advice I can give you is to stay tuned during the next Nintendo Direct

Since 2017 now with Super Mario Odysseyexcluding the revival of Super Mario 3D World on Nintendo Switch (previously released on WiiU) and some spin-offs, a new main chapter of the mustachioed plumber does not come out.

If Nintendo sticks to traditional scheduling, we can expect to receive new information in the form of Nintendo Direct during the summer, especially now that E3 has officially been cancelled.

Waiting to receive new information in this regard, we remind you that Super Mario Bros. The Movie is out today in all theaterswhile The Legend of Zelda, Tears of the Kingdom, May 12.