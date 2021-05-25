The Sahara heat brings temperatures of over 35 degrees to Europe – is summer coming to Germany now?

The beginning of summer is just around the corner, but the weather in Germany has not yet really cooperated. The temperatures and the changeable weather – including rain, storms and thunderstorms – are more reminiscent of April. But now there could be hope for the weather in Germany: A heat bubble brings the Sahara heat to Europe at the turn of the month, like * echo24.de reported.

“From North Africa, a heat bubble is loosening from the Sahara – it moves into the Mediterranean and then it will get really warm there,” explains meteorologist Dominik Jung von wetter.net. But The heat reaches Germany and soon brings us temperatures of over 35 degrees*? The weather expert has a clear forecast. * echo24.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.