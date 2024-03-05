In which foods is sugar found?

Sugar is found in many foods (even unsuspected ones). It could be naturally present in a food along with other important nutrients (mainly present in fruit, vegetables, dairy products), or it may have been added.

Added sugar is mostly found in sugary drinks (colas, iced teas, lemonades, energy drinks, aperitifs, alcohol, cocktails, sports drinks, coffee or fruit based drinks, juices), in candiesin fruit yogurt or flavored. It obviously also constitutes the sweetsmade up mainly of sugars and/or fats.

Not only that: unsuspected foods that contain sugar can be, among others: sauces, gravies, balsamic vinegar, ready-made soups and stews, packaged bread, breakfast cereals, breaded foods, crackers.

Of the 600 thousand types of packaged foods for sale in the USA, approx 80 percent contain added sugar.

Added sugars are called con on nutrition labels many names. In the Table 1 (see above), some examples of names of different types of sugar used by the food industry according to Federal Dietary Guidelines for Americans.