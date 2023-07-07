The Netherlands is cleaning up the mess that Poly left behind. We rarely experience such a big storm with strong gusts of wind in a summer month. Will this happen more often due to climate change?

So tell me: is there a link between Poly and climate change?

According to Europe’s leading climate politician, yes. European Commissioner Frans Timmermans caused some commotion on Wednesday with a bold statement about the severe storm that raged across the Netherlands. At IJmuiden, Poly even caused a wind gust of 146 kilometers per hour. “It all has to do with climate change,” said the politician responsible for European climate policy. “If we want examples of how urgent it is, all we have to do is look outside.” It is not the first time that the PvdA member has made a provocative climate statement: he previously suggested establishing a European memorial day for climate victims.

Travelers on their way to Amsterdam Central Station. © ANP



But is the claim true, is there a link?

No. There is no scientific basis for such a statement. “Summer storms only occur sporadically,” says Chris Weijenborg, assistant professor in dynamic meteorology at Wageningen University. “Sometimes a storm bends more towards Norway, and sometimes it comes over England and the Netherlands. But there is no clear trend in terms of storms in Europe.” By this, the Wageningen scientist means: over a period of thirty years it is impossible to say whether such storms will increase or decrease in number and strength. Let alone whether such a change can be linked to human emissions of greenhouse gases. See also Indigenous Health Reference Center will be set up on Yanomami land - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Four trees fell on houses in Haarlem. © ANP



What does the KNMI say about summer storm Poly?

Poly was the seventh most severe summer storm of the past fifty years, the KNMI reports on its website. The institute in De Bilt also emphasizes that summer storms occur less often than storms in autumn and winter. When the KNMI broadens its view to outside the Netherlands, it states: ‘In the observations we see a decrease in storms in the summer throughout the northern hemisphere. Climate models also indicate a decrease for the future, although these types of summer storms are not well described in the global models. Also in The State of our Climate from 2021, the KNMI already wrote: ‘The number of storms in the North Sea is not increasing.’

Does climate change do nothing to our summers?

Of course it is! We feel it first hand. The trend is undeniable that Western and Central Europe are more often confronted with extreme heat. And there is a direct link to human-induced climate change, the UN climate panel IPCC stated in a publication from 2021. The IPCC also sees more rainfall and drought in our part of Europe. No trend can be seen for flooding. Laurens Bouwer, climate researcher at the German institute GERICS, explains: ,,1 degree warming may lead to up to 14 percent more intense precipitation. We already see that in observations.” And that causes more nuisance from summer downpours. See also Formula 1 Qualifying: 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix

Beach houses on the beach of Egmond aan Zee were blown over during storm Poly. © ANP



What should we expect in terms of storms?

As the KNMI says: according to the models, summer storms could become even more sporadic. According to Weijenborg, who also conducts research into storms Eunice and Dudley in February last year, things remain complicated. One of the sources of energy for a storm is the temperature difference between the poles and the equator. This partly determines how strong the jet stream is and how depressions arise from it. If we assume that the temperature at the North Pole rises at the surface, then the temperature difference with the equator is smaller. Ergo: less ‘storm food’. However, it is not that simple, warns Weijenborg. At higher altitudes, the temperature actually seems to drop, so the real effect is uncertain. He knows one thing for sure: ,,Poly was mainly ‘weather’ and not so much ‘climate’.” See also Inflation preview was 0.69% in March, says IBGE

