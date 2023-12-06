Of Vittorio Donato

It can be performed on small, well-circumscribed lesions and usually does not create complications as its target is exclusively the tumor, with optimal sparing of the surrounding healthy tissues.

My father is being treated for advanced metastatic lung cancer. With immunotherapy, in the last six months, the situation seemed stable but for about a month some lung metastases have been enlarging. The oncologist who follows him recommended stereotactic radiotherapy but I wouldn’t want him to undergo a new treatment with the risk of complications. What do you think?

He replies Vittorio Donatoscientific director of the INI Group, Rome

I would like to underline that this type of tumor, still today considered a big killerUntil a few years ago, there was little chance of survival if it was not diagnosed at an early stage. Today, however, even in patients with metastatic disease at onset, thanks to new drugs such as immunotherapeutics and an appropriate use of all therapeutic devices, it is possible to obtain a chronicity of the tumor disease with prolongation of survival, even without having a complete remission. In this direction, once the stability of the metastatic disease is obtained, it will be possible to carry out targeted radiotherapy in a few fractions only on lesions that resume evident metabolic activity. This is a new therapeutic approach which however requires a profound knowledge of the disease and the clinical conditions of the patient on the part of specialists, because it is very difficult to recognize an advanced stage cancer that can respond to new oncological therapies. See also 'Permanent damage from loud music to earphones', experts warn

Stop the disease Specifically to your question, Stereotactic pulmonary radiotherapy can be performed on small, well-circumscribed lesions and usually does not create complications as its target is exclusively the tumor, with optimal sparing of the surrounding healthy tissues. clear that its feasibility also depends on the site to be irradiated, especially in the lung, where a central area, for example close to the heart, will be more difficult to perform than a peripheral lesion. I therefore feel like reassuring you, as radiotherapy it can actually block the possible progression of the diseasewithout any serious complications. The real problem is not of a technical nature nor does it concern the feasibility of radiotherapy treatment: rather, it is necessary to be certain that the progression of the disease only involves the sites where radiotherapy is requiredbecause otherwise there is a risk of worsening the patient’s residual quality of life.