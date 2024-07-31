Dataminer and SteamDB creator Pavel Djundik recently said that “Steam is working on a Season Pass survey for developers” that will only be present in the developer version of the store and will be hidden from customers. The survey will apparently allow Steam to “track release commitments and release dates to verify that [i clienti] have received the promised contents.”

According to a leak, Valve is reportedly working on a way to ensure that buyers of season pass of a video game receive the promised content by the authors.

The Season Pass Problem

Currently, if a developer/publisher promises a set of content and asks you to pay for a season pass up front, there is no guarantee that that content will actually arrive. If we are talking about large development teams the problem usually does not arise, since the contents are usually created or refunded in the worst case, as happened with Redfall.

The smaller developerswho aren’t afraid of reputational damage, could instead propose a season pass for their game and then abandon development. An official internal Steam control system could help, although there are no details on what would happen if a seller fails to deliver the promised content.

We will see if what has been revealed turns out to be true and if it will be implemented: in that case Valve will explain in more detail how the control system will work and what advantages will be offered to users.