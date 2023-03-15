Steam Decks it’s only a year old, but many are already thinking about future versions of the console. One of the often discussed details is the screen: like Switch, there will never be a OLED model? The short answer from Pierre-Loup Griffais – a programmer at Valve working on Steam Deck – is that Valve “understands the limitations of current Deck technology, in terms of screens. We also want it to be better. We are evaluating all possibilities”.

The longer answer is that not just swapping a screen for another. “I think people look at this as an incremental situation and think it’s a simple replacement,” Griffais says. “But in reality the screen is the heart of the device. Everything is anchored to it. Basically, when you talk about such a small device, everything is architected around it. I think there would be more work to be done than you think. […] I don’t think we are discarding anything. But the idea that just insert a new screen and that’s it [è sbagliata]: to be feasible it would take much more”.

When Valve was designing Steam Deck, the flexibility of the LCD panel was actually one of its top priorities, especially the ability to dim the backlight all the way down for comfortable low-light gaming and the ability to tweak the refresh rate to conserve battery life. Griffais says that, as far as he knows, this should also be possible on an OLED, but would require specific configuration.

“It’s one thing you have to plan ahead. When we worked on this screen, we made sure it could be supported, even though refresh rate switching wasn’t ready at the time of publication. It was very important to us that all of this was supported. This is therefore something to keep in mind when evaluating and selecting possible options. But there’s nothing different between LCD and OLED, or between the different screen technologies, that makes it a barrier. It’s about how you design the whole system and what’s between the screen and the SOC.”

Griffais also says it will take years for a more powerful version of Steam Deck.