A man in the Netherlands has become the first person in the country to be convicted of “Stealthing”, which consists of removing a condom during sexual intercourse, without the consent of the other person.

The 28-year-old assailant, Khaldoun F., was taken to the District Court after being accused of secretly removing a condom during sex with a woman, the NL Times reported. The woman had agreed to have sex with a condom – but F. had taken it off without her knowledge while the couple were kissing before having sex.

He pleaded guilty and was charged with coercion, but was cleared of rape charges. On Tuesday, F. was sentenced to three months of probation and to pay a fine of US$ 1,060, approximately R$ 5,800.00.

For victims of stealthing, the consequences are obvious, such as unwanted pregnancies, sexually transmitted infections and psychological trauma. But what recourse is there for those accused of this insidious and manipulative sexual act? It all depends on who you ask and where the transgression occurred.

What is stealthing?

Stealthing occurs when a person leads his partner to believe that he intends to use a condom during sex before removing it or renouncing its use without his counterpart’s consent and knowledge. The deceitful act is considered by experts to be an act of forced unsafe sex.

The act was first defined in a 2017 Yale University study that reported instances of the “rape-adjacent” tactic increasingly experienced by gay men and women. The newspaper also cited the existence of a worrying online community that believes it is a man’s right to “spread one’s own seed” and encourages men to “disguise” their partners.

Is stealthing illegal in Brazil?

In Brazil, unlike some other countries, “stealthing” is not considered rape — since, for this type of crime to occur, the sexual act must have occurred “under serious threat or violence”.

Is stealthing considered rape?

The question of whether or not Stealthing is considered rape is central to the discussion.

As shown in the original Yale study, there are some – particularly proponents of the action – who say the act does not rise to the level of rape. However, sexual violence researchers strongly believe that Stealthing is and should be considered rape as it deals with issues of sex and consent – ​​and places like Australia, England and Wales have legally listed it as such.

In 2017, a Swiss court convicted a man of rape after removing a condom without his partner’s consent, concluding that the victim would have refused sex had he known the condom would not be used.

Meanwhile, some lawmakers maintain that Stealthing falls into a gray area somewhere between consensual sex and rape, more loosely deeming it a form of sexual assault or violence.

Where else is stealthing banned globally?

Stealthing is banned in several countries around the world, including England, Wales, Canada, Switzerland, Germany, Singapore and Australia.