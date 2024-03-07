Microsoft has recently revealed that four games published by Xbox will also arrive on other consoles, namely PlayStation and Nintendo. This isn't huge news given that the Redmond company is already the publisher of some games on these platforms (Minecraft for example), but it is still a move that pushes the company even further towards a more multiplatform future. PlayStation fans are therefore hoping that more games will be released on PS5For example Starfield. It will happen? According to knowledgeable journalist Jez Corden of Windows Central, certainly it won't happen this year.

Via Twitter, Corden said that “since some people are asking me about the latest round of Starfield rumors, I'll say one thing definitively: I have credible sources that no one is working on Starfield for PlayStation currently.”

Corden also points out that the project is not in the hands of a team outside of Microsoft: No one is working on Starfield on PS5 to any extent. However, he closes the discussion by saying that you never know what will happen in the future. The only certainty is the here and now.