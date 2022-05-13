The sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order would be Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

The VentureBeat reporter Jeff Grubb he stated this during his Giant Bomb Grubbsnax show.

Grubb revealed that he was aware of the sequel title and after a chat member guessed the subtitle “Survivor“, Grubb replied:”Star Wars Jedi: Survivor … you get it. You guessed it. Well done.”

This is the latest information on the upcoming game from Grubb, who said earlier this year that it would only arrive on current generation consoles.

“Star Wars Jedi 2 will be only for next generation consoles, PS5, Xbox Series X / S and of course PC“Grubb said.

“One of the reasons this will be the case is because it won’t be out until 2023. This game definitely won’t be out until 2023“.

IT’S AT officially announced a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in January, along with two other new Star Wars projects in development at Respawn Entertainment.

According to Grubb, EA and Respawn had previously aimed for a 2022 launch, but now the plans would change.

Along with Star Wars Jedi 2, EA confirmed in January that Respawn is working on a new Star Wars first person shooter game led by former LucasArts veteran and co-creator of Medal of Honor. Peter Hirschmann.

Hirschmann previously worked on the original games of Star Wars Battlefront, The Force Unleashed and others, and most recently directed the 2020 VR title Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond.

Source: VGC.