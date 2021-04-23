It’s been quite the week for video game news! Thankfully, Eurogamer news editor Tom Phillips, reporter Emma Kent and me are on hand once again to dig deeper into the biggest stories. It’s the Eurogamer News Cast!

Undoubtedly, the headline story of the week was Sony’s dramatic U-turn on its decision to shut down the PlayStation 3 and Vita stores. But, we ask in the video below, is this decision simply delaying the inevitable?

Eurogamer news cast: is Sony’s U-turn on PS3 and Vita games just delaying the inevitable?

Elsewhere, we chat about the free-to-play games actually going free-to-play on Xbox, after Microsoft this week ditched the Xbox Live Gold requirement for the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone. To be clear: I do not actually think Phil Spencer forgot Microsoft still required a Gold sub to play free-to-play games on Xbox. That was a joke. A hilarious joke.

Sticking with Microsoft, Discord has reportedly turned down a $ 10bn offer. What’s next for Discord, then?

We chat about what to expect from the unannounced Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake, whose developer is now an open secret. As is usually the case, there is more interesting gubbins going on in the world of Cyberpunk, new news in Apex Legends, and plenty more for us to sink our teeth into.

SW! Have a watch of the video, enjoy our regular ‘what we’ve been playing’ catch-up, and stick around for what I think is one of the most fun mug checks we’ve done.

If you’d like to check out previous episodes of the Eurogamer News Cast, you’ll find them handily rounded up here.