Last week Sony got a lot of criticism when it announced the PlayStation Stars, a program of collectibles that look very similar to NFTs. However, the company has explained that it does not want to use any blockchain technology with Stars and these will not be salable. However, an EVO survey reveals that there is an interest on the part of the videogame giant, or some of its employees, to enter the NFT market despite the implosion detected in recent months.

The survey question is related to a “quest” to win a shirt, and could testify that Sony is interested in the NFT market, which is still very lucrative.

Hey @ wario64 a special PlayStation quest at EVO is asking players about what gaming NFTs they want to see from PlayStation. pic.twitter.com/Vwd5Q3cHn1 – Snorlax Ownz (@snorlaxownz) August 5, 2022



Note that it is not possible to avoid answering, in order to proceed you will need to select one of the five available answers.

To date, however, we have only one certain data: PlayStation Stars will not be part of the blockchain services so it will not be officially a resalable NFT. The rest is just speculation born of a survey done by EVO, acquired by Sony and Endeavor some time ago.

