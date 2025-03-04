In full era of automation, does the way we talk to a machine really matter? If IA has no emotions or awareness, what difference makes being polite or direct and even sometimes rude to it? It may seem irrelevant, but recent research is demonstrating that the way we go to artificial intelligence systems not only influences the quality of their answers, but also that It also molds our own emotional intelligence and organizational climate in companies.

From the way we ask for information to Chatgpt to how we give orders to a voice assistant, The language we use affects the performance of these systems. Beyond simple courtesy, being educated with AI could be a reflection of how we behave in the work environment and how we lead other people. Is it possible that the way we treat a machine influences the way we interact with others?

Science behind courtesy with AI

Recent studies have analyzed the impact of education and respect on interactions with Chatgpt and other artificial intelligences in different languages ​​and cultures. The results are surprising: When users ask questions or commands with a polite tone, the quality of the answers improves significantly.

Specifically, one Japanese research stressed the following points:

AI responses are more precise and complete When words like “please” or “thanks” are used. In some cases, the quality of the results improves up to 30 %.

When words like “please” or “thanks” are used. In some cases, the quality of the results improves up to 30 %. Rude or abrupt orders increase errors and biases which can make the AI ​​omits relevant information or respond less useful.

which can make the AI ​​omits relevant information or respond less useful. The impact varies according to language and cultureindicating that AI, like humans, responds differently according to the context in which it is spoken.

These findings reinforce the idea that language is not only a communication tool, but also a factor that influences the quality of information processing, even in artificial systems.

The link between education with AI and human leadership

Beyond the impact on AI performance, researchers have found a direct relationship between digital courtesy and emotional intelligence on leadership. Those who treat with respect to machines tend to be more empathic and effective leaders in their human relationships.

In the corporate world, managers who use a professional and respectful tone with technology usually show greater patience and empathy ** with their work teams and better communication skills ** in conflict resolution.

A study published in the Journal of Applied Psychology He revealed that the lack of courtesy spreads in organizations as a “virus”. When a leader adopts abrupt or aggressive communication with AI, it is more likely that this attitude is reflected in his dealings with his employees. Instead, leaders who model respect in all their interactions – including digital – contribute to a more harmonious and collaborative work environment.

But being too courteous also worsens the results

While studies confirm that respect improves interaction with AI, This does not mean that we should treat machines as human beings. “The objective is not to humanize artificial intelligence systems, but to optimize their functioning and, at the same time, strengthen our own communication and leadership habits,” says the introduction of one of the studies.

Research also indicates that there is an “optimal point” in digital courtesy: while respect and education improve results, an excessively formal or searching does not offer additional benefits. The key seems to be to maintain a balance between professionalism and clarity.