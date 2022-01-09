With a post on Facebook, Francesco Carlà seems to have announced a return with great fanfare of Simulmondo, the historian Italian software house which in the 80s and 90s he produced for Amiga, PC, Commodore 64 and Atari ST sports and adventure video games, sometimes related to comic book characters such as Dylan Dog and Tex, or original characters like Simulman.

Many of the games were published on newsstands, some in episodes, like the series Time Runners, which reached thirty issues on newsstands. Some software was produced on behalf of Tickles, the children’s show that aired at the time.

Would you like to review the symbol with the ellipses and the world?

“My idea was simple: to produce truly Italian video games and digital and interactive stuff. […] My other idea was just as simple: to use all possible devices, languages, media and channels. “ Everything can be: from a commemorative collection to the development of new games (or reboots …) on current generation consoles, but for the moment we are satisfied with a rekindled hope and, anxiously waiting to know what Simulmondo’s actual moves will be. , we invite you to read Francesco Carlà’s post, whether you are nostalgic or not.

“Really those years for the Italian games were (and will remain) so unrepeatable? Why has there never been another Simulmondo? Would you like to see my brand again with the ellipses and the world on your 2022 screens?”

Source: Facebook