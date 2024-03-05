In past days, Mexican actress Silvia Pinal, 92 years old, was hospitalized again in Mexico City, which worried her thousands of followers, since it was said that “The last diva of the golden age of Mexican cinema” was in very poor health. Luis Enrique Guzmán announced that his mother was taken to the hospital because of a sore on his back. Now, in a meeting with several entertainment reporters, the film, theater and television actress Sylvia Pasquel, first-born of “Doña Chivis”, gave details of her state of health.

According to Sylvia Pasquel, The first actress Silvia Pinal developed that sore on her back when she was hospitalized last December, due to health problems derived from influenza and pneumonia.. “Everything is fine, but we want him to leave the hospital because it is already a lot here, what we want is for him to leave as soon as possible. My mother, when she was admitted the first time, came just to have the phlegm removed, then “She got the flu, a bunch of things came out, they put her here in the hospital and then she leaves the hospital with that sore, we have been dealing with that sore to be able to cure it.”

See also Tesistán geological fault causes recent earthquakes in Zapopan {{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

During his previous hospitalization, After lying down for a long time and in the same position, Silvia Pinal developed a sore on her back. (occurs when the blood supply to an area of ​​the body ceases, causing the skin in that area to die).

“The fact is that all the people are always talking badly about us as brothers and we, the three of us, are attentive to my mother's health, making the right decisions, but this problem was caused by the hospital because when my mother left with that sore, we have been dealing with it, they brought her in for a study and she spent so much time in that study, on a plank, the study itself created some clots and when she got home, the nurses, when they were going to prepare her to put her to bed, they realized that the wound had opened,” he said. Sylvia Pasqueldaughter that Silvia Pinal had with the Cuban actor and film and television director Rafael Banquells.

Sylvia Pasquelmother of the singer and actress Stephanie Salas (former romantic partner of the singer Luis Miguel, father of her daughter Michelle Salas), He denied that his mother Silvia Pinal is in poor health. “There were no screams, there were no pools of blood or any of that sensational information that has been given, what they did was that (the sore) had opened, they spoke to the doctor, my brother was in Mexico because I was working in Monterrey, my sister was working, so my brother made the decision to bring her to the hospital to do her surgical scrubs.”

In addition, Sylvia Pasquel highlighted that although Silvia Pinal is still in the hospital, she is “very talkative, very happy,” and that her relationship with her brothers Luis Enrique and Alejandra Guzmán is very good.“as much as they want, things are good, right now is when we have to be most united, even though they want to separate us and want to tell us that we hate each other and that we don't even see each other in painting, we are brothers besides, we don't have to have those kinds of problems.”

Join our Show WhatsApp Channel and receive more news from celebrities