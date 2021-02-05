Silent Hill been absent from the consoles of video game, and fans of the saga still remember with pain the canceled project of Hideo kojima Y Guillermo del Toro.

Konami has given some clues about their possible return, including collaborations with other horror games where we saw remastered versions of the characters.

It seems that Silent Hill could be back soon, or at least that’s what the composer hinted Akira Yamaoka in a recent interview, as he gave a clue that touched many fans.

A new project that sounds like Silent Hill

With the return of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 It became clear that remakes of old games can be a success, and when they arrived, many began to pressure Konami for a new Silent Hill.

So far there is no official information that allows us to know if the Japanese company heeded the pleas, but the composer Akira Yamaoka gave a clue that excited everyone.

In a recent interview with the site To the hub, the musician revealed that his next project will be shown in summer and that it is something ‘about what fans are wanting to hear’.

Will he be working on Silent Hill again?

Akira Yamaoka is strongly linked to Silent Hill, so it’s the first game that came to mind with this statement; however, he also collaborated on other projects.

The most recent of them is The Medium, but we very much doubt that it has to do with this title, since its launch is still very recent.

For several months it has been rumored that Konami I would be looking for a collaboration with Hideo kojima for a new Silent Hill, possibly a reboot, although honestly we would settle for a remake of the first games.

Anyway, we will have to wait a few more months to see what this mysterious project is about.

We recommend you:

Source.



