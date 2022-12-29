Home page politics

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (middle) is on a confrontational course with Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (right) and Finance Minister Christian Lindner. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa (archive photo)

There is disagreement in the traffic light coalition on questions about the new “National Security Strategy”. According to media reports, the Greens, FDP and SPD are still far apart.

Berlin – The federal government’s work on an initial “national security strategy” for Germany has apparently come to a standstill. According to information from the newspaper World and the news magazine mirror On Thursday, the Federal Chancellery and the FDP-led Federal Ministry of Finance rejected a draft of the Federal Foreign Office for the strategy – because of differences in some key points of the text. Fierce criticism also came from the federal states, which feel ignored.

The traffic light coalition’s original schedule called for presenting the strategy before the Munich Security Conference in mid-February. This schedule is now in question, as the government partners are still far apart, reported mirror and World citing government circles. That is why the paper was not submitted to the departmental vote before Christmas as planned.

Baerbock against Lindner and Scholz: disagreement on security issues

According to information from mirror the reservations relate to around 30 individual points of the strategy. There is disagreement, for example, on the question of whether a “National Security Council” should be set up – and if so, where such a new body for coordinating foreign and security policy should be located, in the chancellery or in the foreign ministry. The German magazine reported that the passages in the foreign office draft on dealing with China were too sharp in tone.

According to the information, the Ministry of Finance complained about the lack of accents on the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing. The paper is more “collection of ideas” than strategy, he quoted mirror a source from the house of Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner.

Treasury has concerns about security strategy

Opposite of World According to the Federal Ministry of Finance, the house “joined the concerns of the Chancellery” and “is of the opinion that the development of the strategy still needs some time”, thoroughness is more important than speed.

Criticism of the procedure also came from the federal states, which are to be involved in the development of the strategy. “I wonder how a sensible national security strategy can be developed in Berlin without the participation of the federal states – even if it is supposedly about foreign policy,” North Rhine-Westphalia’s Interior Minister Herbert Reul told Die Welt. “The major security-related issues, whether cyber security or the fight against terrorism, are also being worked on in the federal states.”

Bavaria’s Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann questioned the whole process. “If the federal government initially leaves the federal states out of the picture when it comes to all these issues, the so-called national security strategy is already disqualified in its creation,” he said World. In their coalition agreement, the Ampel parties agreed to develop a national security strategy for the first time. It is intended to provide cross-departmental guidelines for all security policy challenges. (AFP/fmu)