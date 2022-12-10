Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo They position themselves as one of the most solid and lasting couples within the international show, since since they met in 1996, they have not stopped being there for each other through thick and thin. Due to the nickname of the ‘Flea‘, by which the soccer player is known, many wonder if the Argentine influencer is taller than him.

Soccer player Lionel Messi shared a video of his partner Antonella Roccuzzo on their networks and generated thousands of reactions. Photo: Instagram / leomessi

How tall is Antonella Roccuzzo?

According to the information provided, Antonella Roccuzzo measures 1.57 m. Because she is not very tall, in most of the photos she shares on social networks, the influencer can be seen wearing high heels for the different events she attends with Messi or alone.

Antonella Roccuzzo shares images with Messi on social networks. Photo: Antonella Roccuzzo/Instagram

However, for soccer matches in which she is going to support her husband with their little children, the Argentine model prefers to be comfortable and, most of the time, she wears jeans and sneakers. In addition, she accompanies the look of the day with a t-shirt according to the meeting and the team that she supports.

Antonella Roccuzzo accompanies Messi to all his matches. Photo: Antonella Roccuzzo/Instagram

How tall is Lionel Messi?

On the other hand, although many believe that Lionel Messi is smaller than Antonella Roccuzzo, to the knowledge of all her fans, the ‘Flea’ measures 1.70 m ; so the difference in height with the mother of her children is 13 centimeters.

As is known, the famous couple met in 1996, in the city of Rosario, when they were both at school. The PSG striker was 9 years old, while the influencer was 8 years old.

Lionel Messi already poses for the official photo. Photo: Qatar

How long do Antonella and Messi have?

Lionel Messi Y Antonella Roccuzzo They have, to date, 15 years of relationship. The Argentine media La Nación revealed that the married couple began dating romantically in 2007, after several years of friendship. However, it should be noted that they remained engaged for a long time before getting married.

Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo got married in 2017 in the city of Rosario, Argentina. Photo: AFP

Lionel Messi shows his love for Antonella Roccuzzo in networks

the argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo are one of the most solid celebrity couples out there, showing affection every chance they get. In addition, they have three children as the fruit of their love that has been going on for 15 years.

So much so, that in the middle of his participation in Qatar 2022, the ‘Flea’ used his Instagram account to upload a photograph with the love of his life, who responded with a “Love you” to the post.