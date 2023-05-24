It was in June 2022, when a shocking piece of news caused quite a stir in showbiz, Shakira and Gerard Pique They announced their separation. In a brief statement they expressed: “We regret to confirm that we are separating, for the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask for respect for privacy. Thank you for your understanding.” Supposedly, the former Spanish soccer player was unfaithful to the Colombian singer-songwriter, with the young public relations student, Clara Chia Martiwhom she met when she was an intern at her company Kosmos.

A few months later, in the company of their lawyers, after long hours of debate, they reached an agreement regarding the custody of their children Milan and Sasha. Among the few that are known about it, Piqué will be able to visit his offspring as many times as he wants and the maintenance expenses will be paid with a common account.

Last April, Shakira and their children began a new stage in their lives, moving from Barcelona, ​​Spain, to Miami, Florida, United States. Recently, it has been revealed that the singer is strictly prohibited for Milan and Sasha10 and 8 years old, live with Clara Chía Martíthe woman for whom Gerard Piqué allegedly left her.

Given this new rumor about the ex-couple, Ramón Tamborero, Piqué’s lawyer, has responded. When consulted by Europapress on this subject, he expressed: “I can deny you that flatly, it is false, I have heard that too, but it is not true.” Likewise, he mentioned not knowing if there is communication between the former Barça defender and the multi-Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter to discuss issues related to his children. “I don’t know, I have no idea, that’s not my job.”

It is worth mentioning that a few days ago, Shakira released a beautiful ballad called “Acrostic”which is dedicated especially to his children Milan and Sasha, in which he expresses the difficult year they have had after their controversial separation. The little ones not only appear in the video with their mother, but also they play the piano and sing a part. However, this would not have been to the liking of Gerard Piquéwell he would be furious because his ex-partner did not ask for his consent for his offspring to appear in the video clip.

“What surprises me the most about all this is that if your children appeared in one place, you would have to ask the other parent for permission, and the most surprising thing about this topic is that Gerard Piqué has known that his children participate in this video clip, when the video clip has seen the light, he did not know it, nor had he been asked for permission, nor authorization and nor his children, it seems, that they had not told him either”, said the Spanish journalist Lorena Vázquez, in the program “Y ahora Sonsoles”, of the Spanish television channel Antena 3.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp