Duilio Vallebuonaremembered for his participation in programs such as 'Combat' and 'This is war', has embarked on a new television project titled 'Agricooltores', dedicated to agriculture and animal husbandry. This program, produced by Sinargollas for virtual platforms and national television, marks Vallebuona's debut in hosting and reflects her passion for agriculture, influenced by her experience raising guinea pigs. Vallebuona seeks to show the importance of the agricultural sector in Peru and how it can be presented in an agile and fun way to promote entrepreneurship. This career change highlights his professional development beyond television entertainment.

In an interview with La República, the tennis player also tells of the expectations and wishes he has with his program 'Agricooltors' and remembers his time in 'This is war'.

—How do you feel about having undertaken this new challenge, at the helm of 'Agricooltores'?

—I am very excited. It is a totally different program, I think there is no other in Peru currently. And it is beautiful, because it is teaching everyone that our country is not only tourism, not only food, but that the agricultural sector in Peru also has an infinite number of things to show and that we can also be a power.

—What motivated you to take on this new challenge?

—With Gino Tassara, the producer of the program, we were talking and we realized something alarming and that is that the boys under 25 years of age, more or less between 60 and 70% of them, did not want to dedicate themselves to agriculture or not. They were interested in agriculture. And it is something so beautiful, that I am passionate about, that I like, and I wanted to show it.

—Within the program, we show them what the business of a certain product is like. The first chapter was about the avocado, for example, and we taught them how to plant it, some benefits, some problems they may have, what the most suitable climate is, how much it costs, how much it can be sold for, and so we will continue teaching them each week.

—They say that raising guinea pigs is economically profitable. We know that you have a guinea pig farm. Are you doing better than in 'EEG'?

—Right now, I would still be winning in 'This is war', because I don't have much production, I only have 500 guinea pigs, but Of course, in the future it may surpass the salaries of 'This is war'. Now we are growing.

—Could we say that you are ending your time in the competition programs?

—At this moment I haven't thought about it at all. I am proud to have been on reality shows, because they gave me that window to form my personal brand. Now, I'm in another stage and I'm enjoying it.

—What do you think of those who say that reality kids have no talent?

—I think they don't know us. Those who say that reality kids have no talent, I invite you to go to the program one day and try to do a little of what we do. People think that tests, knowledge or speaking in front of cameras are easy, but it is not as easy as it seems. You have to have something special, you have to have charisma, character, you have to know how to get along with people, because you become a public person.

—How is Duilio Vallebuona's heart?

—I'm super calm. I'm looking for my love (laughs). The truth is that now I am super focused on this project and we are going out to record and I am also involved in tennis. I don't close myself off with love, if it comes, it will come. I should do a casting.

—What requirements should the girl who conquers Duilio have?

—The truth is, having clear goals and adapting to my lifestyle a little is more than enough. It is important that you have good values ​​to be a beautiful couple.

—Would you forgive an infidelity?

—If I notice, no.

—Lately, entertainment has been very uproar…

—(Laughs) That's why I'm single, so I don't do anything stupid. There are people who like to be involved in a relationship and take their feet off the plate, but I believe that everyone is the owner of their actions, I believe in karma, so I prefer to be calm with my mind and that is more than enough.

—Would you like to act?

—I don't close the opportunity, it's not my strong point, really. I have taken acting and singing classes, but, the truth is, my ability is more for sports than for acting. I would have to evaluate it well, if the role fits, I would be happy.

—What news on the sports side?

—Last year I started playing a sport that is becoming strong in Peru, it is called Pickleball. I was fortunate to be called up by the Peruvian team and we became world champions.

Duilio Vallebuona was a world champion in Pickleball. Photo: Instagram/Duilio Vallebuona

—What do you think of the little support that sport receives in Peru?

—It's something I've been fighting for. In the first instance, when I first entered television, I always fought to be known more as a tennis player than as a reality boy. It's incredible, when he played professional tennis he didn't get any sponsorship and on TV he did. It would be incredible if they supported more athletes so that Peru could be a power. It would be great if the Pan American Games were held here again, in Peru, we have everything to be a powerhouse, but there is a lack of support.

—How old are you, Duilio?

—I'm 31 years old.

—Any final message for your followers and those who read you.

—Never stop fighting for your dreams. You yourself are the one who creates your life. And also, invite you to watch 'Agricooltores', via YouTube every Friday, and on Saturdays on Willax TV from 4 pm

