Friday, April 21, 2023 is circled in red in Ruud Sondag’s agenda. The interim CEO of Schiphol hopes to be able to process as many passengers on that first and busiest day of the May holiday as before the current passenger restrictions. Schiphol then counts on 86,500 ‘locally departing passengers’, in other words: without the transfer passengers. Sunday does feel the “comfort” that the airport can handle that number. “But not the certainty,” he said during a press interview on Wednesday.

Up to and including March, Schiphol has limited the number of departing passengers – excluding transfer passengers – to 50,000. That is 13 percent less than usual during this time.

With this restriction, Schiphol hopes to limit the nuisance experienced by passengers during the upcoming Christmas and spring holidays. Schiphol had long queues for security, canceled flights and lost suitcases. This Saturday and Sunday plus Tuesday, January 3 will be the peak days of the Christmas holiday, even though it only officially starts after Christmas.

Schiphol still has a significant shortage of security guards. It involves hundreds of employees. In total, approximately two thousand security guards are engaged in checking passengers and their hand luggage.

Sondag thinks security staff can help more passengers in the same time. Then five hundred extra security guards are enough to ensure that the May holiday runs smoothly. “The bottleneck is assessing the scans of the hand luggage. We will try to organize this in a smarter way so that, for example, employees can watch on multiple screens.”

According to Sondag, Schiphol must regain control of the daily work at the airport. “The operational agenda has faded into the background,” said the former CEO of energy company Eneco and waste processor Van Gansewinkel. He has been leading Schiphol since November 1. “I was amazed at what we did [de afgelopen jaren] have not seen, such as the poor working conditions of thousands of employees. Mice and broken furniture in the rest room. And no coffee.”

He is critical of Schiphol’s working method whereby supporting services such as security, cleaning and baggage handling are outsourced. “That has led to strong sales. And low margins for the suppliers.”

Sondag wants to help the companies at the airport solve their problems. For example, the airport now assists security firms in the large-scale recruitment of new personnel. That’s difficult; the outflow of security guards was almost as great as the influx. Since November, 170 (net) have been added.

The total ‘financial pain’

According to Sondag, they will work in better schedules. Previously, a security guard worked at a peak time of 06:30 to 08:30, then had to rest and had to show up again at 12:30 for the next peak. “Then you were happy if you could work five hours for 13 euros per hour,” says Sondag. “Then how can you build a life?”

Sondag says that Schiphol has dropped the damage claims against the security companies; they provided insufficient staff this summer. At the same time, airlines, tour operators and the travel industry organization ANVR are still considering filing claims against Schiphol because of the summer chaos.

The total “financial pain” to make Schiphol healthy again, Sondag estimates, is between 100 and 200 million euros. In 2021, the airport achieved a turnover of 816 million euros; before the pandemic, in 2019, it was 1.6 billion. “These costs are borne by Schiphol. There is no way to pass that on to the customers. The airport charges have recently been set for three years.” We didn’t do well, says Sondag. But at the same time he calls it “worrying” that the damage of the summer chaos only ends up at Schiphol. The airlines, says Sondag, also suffered greatly from a shortage of staff and high absenteeism.

From November 2023, the cabinet will allow fewer flight movements at Schiphol. He wants to explain in February how Sondag rhymes the ‘fixing’, as he calls it, of the daily work at Schiphol with the contraction of the airport. Then he comes up with a plan.