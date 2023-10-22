The clitoris has a single function: to give pleasure. It was Satisfyer, with its 2019 boom, that put the issue on the table after a masterful advertising strategy on networks and the media. Sex toys then went from being something that was not talked about, a taboo that only allowed discussions in whispers and in discreet meetings with friends, to appearing in Netflix series as standard bearers of feminine pleasure. Many people who until then had never dared to seek that pleasure for themselves fell into temptation. Now, the sex toy is part of their lives and they are proud to say that not only do they have it, but that it is essential in their bedroom.

The reason, whoever tried it knows, is that it is easy to use and almost instantaneous, since its intensity guarantees reaching orgasm in a matter of minutes. However, for some time now there are more and more voices that speak of a certain counterpart in the form of dependency. To the fright of many, more and more sexual health specialists warn that in the last year hundreds of users are going to the doctor worried about not being able to reach orgasm without their sucker. The question is always the same: “Is Satisfyer making my clitoris numb?” The reasoning for this doubt is that it is becoming increasingly difficult for them to reach orgasm without their toy.

The issue is so worrying that it has jumped to social networks, where renowned porn actresses, sex coaches and content creators have dared to talk about it. “I had never wanted to do it because sex toys changed my life and I love them, but I received comments every day from women asking me to make videos about this. And when it started happening to me too, I felt like I had to speak up,” says sexual content creator Lola Lolita.

Lolita has been able to see how she needs to increase the intensity of her sucker more and more so that it does the same work that it did at the beginning with the lowest power. Although what really worries her the most is that when it comes to having sexual relations with her partner, she now cannot reach orgasm if she is not both leaning on the Satisfyer. She also depends on the suction cup when she masturbates: “It’s very frustrating, I can’t come alone anymore.”

The director of the Psicopartner psychology center, Ángel Guillen, a health worker specialized in sexology, explains that sensitivity can be lost with the abusive use of the suction device. The reason is that the device produces a very high blood flow that creates overstimulation of the clitoris. “We are finding that Satisfyer can cause habituation in the body, which means that the body gets used to it and no longer produces the same effect,” explains Guillen.

She’s not the only one it happens to. Mónica, Manuela and Diana, who have preferred not to give their last name to preserve their privacy, have frenetic lives that often do not leave them time to explore their bodies and give themselves pleasure. They admit that they almost never manage to reach orgasm in a sexual relationship with a man, but that their Satisfyer, as cold as it is effective, always does the job well.

Discussing among themselves, they have realized that their sex toy is closely linked precisely to the strenuous rhythms they lead: “It is a quick orgasm that gives you time to go to work, but with the sucker you don’t really explore your body, nor You give yourself your time, you don’t even imagine your pleasure through your fantasies,” says Diana.

Concerned that her clitoris may lose sensitivity, Manuela has taken matters into her own hands: “If I use it very often, I play with the speeds so that my vulva doesn’t get used to just one type of stimulation,” she says. For Mónica, it is a matter of instant gratification: “The level of pleasure that the vibrator produces can take me to levels that are very difficult to compare with any other type of stimulation, and in the long run this has affected sex with my partner,” confess.

Health psychologist Aida López, director of the Bangardia Center, explains that the very constant use of a sex toy at its maximum power can create insensitivity in the clitoris. “At the clinic we recommend using the clitoral sucker, but we warn that it is not good for it to be the only source of stimulation.”

The procedure to follow in consultation when a woman arrives with this problem is to first check what is causing her insensitivity and rule out any other external factor. Finally, if it is determined that what is producing this effect is the suction device, the woman is encouraged to reduce the frequency with which it is used and reduce the power. “You have to dedicate time to pleasure,” says López.

The gynecologist and book author In bed you rule, Alejandro Montoya emphasizes that this does not mean that Satisfyer is not good or bad, much less that it desensitizes the clitoris, but that its stimulation is so high and concentrated that it is very difficult to achieve those levels of pleasure in a sexual relationship as a couple: “ 85% of women have more pleasure in the clitoris with penetration, the key is to know yourself. The only side effect that a Satisfyer can have is to give pleasure,” he says.

The vice president of the Sexcuela Association, Beatriz Guerrero, is an expert in psychosocial rehabilitation of people with serious mental disorders and training in sexual education and assures that many of her patients come to her office with these same doubts: “Sex toys concentrate a lot of pleasure in a almost immediate, and that can make our brain get used to the instant reward and become lazy.” That is why the work that sexologists do in the association is to search for erotic desire in couples and cultivate it by creating other types of pleasures within sexual encounters, that is, going beyond acts that are reduced to the quick search for pleasure. orgasm.

Patients also come to the consultation of the gynecologist and vice president of the Contraception and Reproductive Health Society, Isabel Silva Reus, asking if it is possible that their clitoris is more insensitive. Reus explains that this happens a lot in women who have not had sex with another person for a long time or who started their sexual life with Satisfyer, which has accustomed them to power and immediate stimulation: “It is just a matter of varying the forms of generate that pleasure,” he advises.

The sex coach, expert in female sexuality and co-creator of the La Maleta Rosada sex toy brand, Stephany Raymond, agrees with this, explaining that the clitoris does not become desensitized, but rather the brain becomes lazy. “The recommendation is not to demonize it, but to understand that we always have to vary the source of the stimulus, to switch between the hand and other games. As a couple it works the same. Pleasure comes in infinite ways. What a delight to explore new things,” she says.

Sex toys are increasingly common among women and men. 31.4% of Spaniards use them to achieve orgasm, and they do it two to three times a week, according to the Study on the use of erotic toys 2023prepared by the Diversual Academy, which has surveyed more than 5,000 people.

For sexuality expert Patricia Rincón, all orgasms are good, even the instant one that is only looking for a quick way to release stress. Rincón has been giving sexuality and toys workshops to women throughout Spain for 13 years and she has seen how women have finally stopped depending on another person to achieve pleasure. “There are many women who had never had an orgasm and achieved it with the suction cup. We cannot lose this battle for pleasure,” she says.