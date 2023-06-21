With the 2024 elections on the horizon, there are many people who Ricardo Salinas Pliego has been asked to run for the presidencyso the billionaire has made it clear what his aspirations are.

At the insistence of his followers on social networks, Salinas Pliego revealed whether or not he is willing to run for the presidency in the 2024 elections.

With the style that characterizes him, the third richest man in Mexico clarified to his ‘fans’ that does not want to become president of Mexicobecause both he and his descendants are already millionaires, so he does not need a public position to get rich.

“Don Richie, without fear of success, cheer up for 24,” they wrote to him, to which he replied: “That NOOOOO I am already a millionaire, my children and even grandchildren too“.

Ricardo Salinas even challenged his supporters to name three jobs around the world for which “applicants literally kill each other to get the job,” hinting that there are too many vested interests to pursue a position as important as being president.

“If they fight like this, it’s not because they want to get to work, there must be something there that suits them, right? If it were to solve problems, some improvement would have been noticed alreadyno matter how incompetent the person who gets the job was,” added the businessman.

And for 2030?

Not satisfied with his response, his followers insisted that if the country’s situation worsens in the next six-year term, he signs up for the 2030 election.

Once again, Salinas Pliego assured that he is not willing to seek the presidency of Mexico, since he would be too old for the position, and he even suggested a series of requirements for anyone who aspires to lead the country.

“In 2030 I will be older and a country needs to think about INNOVATION, if we do not adopt new ideas and new technologies there is no improvement. What we should demand is that the #Gobiernicolas pass simple tests (which any 20-year-old could pass),” she stated.

The billionaire suggested that presidential hopefuls should send one email and reply to another from a computer, smartphone and tablet.

In addition, he proposed that they demonstrate that they can add contacts and share those of other people through their devices, make a three-way call without hanging up, set up a phone from scratch and access all their apps with the appropriate security measures, and “that they demonstrate that can differentiate between false and true news”.

“If they can’t communicate with their own friends, if they can’t protect their passwords, if they can’t tell the difference between a fake note and a real one… Should they be the ones chosen to direct the destiny of a country?” questioned Salinas Pliego.