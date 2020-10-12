Recently, Zaheer Khan, who was a fast bowler of Indian cricket team, celebrated his birthday. On this occasion, his wife and actress Sagarika Ghatge also shared very beautiful pictures. Now the news is coming that maybe Sagarika is pregnant and soon this couple is going to be the parents of their first child. A report in Mumbai Mirror states that Sagarika is pregnant.

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge married in the year 2017. It has been told in the report that some friends of Zaheer and Sagarika have confirmed the news that this couple will soon become couple. However, there is no confirmation on this news from Zaheer or Sagarika.



By the way, if Sagarika is pregnant then she is not the only celebrity. Apart from them, Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan are also pregnant. Anushka and Kareena’s pregnancy pictures are going viral on social media. It is now to see when Sagarika shares this good news with the fans.

