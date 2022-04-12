Having more than 9,000 digital currencies available in the market and more getting added to the list every other day, it can be tough to know which ones you have to research and make an investment in. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other well-recognized coins have already won the world right after their launch. These brought huge appraisals, but unfortunately, not all digital currencies will get the same success as they did. Many digital coins have failed and found out some of them were scams too. If you are interested in bitcoin trading check If bitcoin is going to replace cash.

SafeMoon Overview

SafeMoon hit the crypto markets in the year 2021. This is a community-driven project with an approach to decentralized financial systems. Its first launch took place in the first quarter of 2021 and today there are over 2.9 million investors and holders of SafeMoon currency as per the statement of Utah Business.

The CoinMarketCap reports that there are 585.536 trillion coins currently inflow. This coin was designed and created to ensure safe profits to the world and protect the irrevocability of bubbles. The creators of SafeMoon have an enduring idea for upcoming years as the successful years of this cryptocurrency. The holders of this digital asset receive passive prizes with the time and the fines discouraging selling.

Quick Stats of SafeMoon

The SafeMoon cryptocurrency is growing slowly but the predictions are in favor of it.

The current market value of SafeMoon is $0.000002111

At present, the market capitalization of SafeMoon’s digital currency is $1.236 billion.

This virtual currency stands at the 210th rank in the market.

Exchange Platform for SafeMoon Crypto Project:

SafeMoon can be bought effortlessly by SafeMoon Wallet but to purchase it through wallet you will need to purchase BNB orDinance Coin and then convert that to Smart Chain.

SafeMoon is available on various exchange platforms such as PancakeSwap and BitMart. Let’s take a look at both of the choices.

PancakeSwap

This exchange platform is a decentralized exchange that allows you to purchase and sell directly from your crypto wallet. This means you have complete control over your digital assets. This statement looks super good unless you realize that of course the safety and security of your e-wallet is your responsibility.

By having complete control over your crypto coins you do not receive many benefits that various crypto exchange platforms offer. On the other hand, if you want 100% control over your cryptocurrency, it is not a bad choice.

Purchasing or selling SafeMoon over PancakeSwap can be a real confusion as you will have to purchase BNB first and after that convert it to Smart Chain before exchanging it for SafeMoon. It is just like if you were directly purchasing from the SafeMoon Trust Wallet.

BitMart

This exchange platform is a worldwide crypto trading Platform just like Bitcoin Trading Software. This platform is being operated by over 5million clients in 180+ countries. BitMart is used all over the world because of its priorities as a platform such as dependability, user-friendliness, and professionality.

This exchange platform is expanded all over the globe and has offices in New York, Singapore, Seoul, and Hong Kong. The most frequent trading on BitMart is spot trading. BitMart also deals with futures and unconventional trading proficiencies. BitMart has claimed that its platform supports SafeMoon tokens exchanges from V1 to V2.

Plans of SafeMoon

With its official launch. It also laid out a plan for an entire year. In the first quarter of the year, the company stated that it had increased the size of its teams and workers and started a campaign for marketing. After that, the company planned to finish a SafeMoon application, wallet, and some games.

The company of SafeMoon has also declared that it will explore permitting the selling and purchasing of this digital currency on exchange platforms such as Binance. In the remaining time of the year, the company is going to complete the SafeMoon exchange and start an African-based SafeMoon office.

Conclusion

SafeMoon is one of those thousands of cryptocurrencies that have launched after the launch of Bitcoin. This cryptocurrency had success on its part as it got millions of investors after its very first launch. Today, there are millions of stakeholders and users holding SafeMoon digital coins and tokens. Similar to all other cryptocurrencies, SafeMoon also has some drawbacks. Before investing in this currency, make proper research about its background.