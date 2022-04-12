SafeMoon is a crypto project, launched in the year 2021. This project was designed to eliminate unpredictability and instability from the crypto projects and recompense long-term investors. The value of SafeMoon peaked in April 2021 but after that, it had a downfall. The stakeholders and investors are concerned about the fee outline of SafeMoon as well as looking for real-world applications of this digital currency. If you are interested in bitcoin trading, visit quantum ai app to acquire an utter guide to crypto trading.

Describing SafeMoon

SafeMoon is a decentralized finance token also known as Defi token. This indicates that it is a constituent of an alternative financial system. This financial system enables trading on a peer-to-peer network without the involvement of any sort of centralized system as in banks or governments. Just like other cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, it also works on blockchain technology networks.

However, there is a prominent difference between a SafeMoon coin and other digital currencies and that is, all the stakeholders and investors are ready to hold onto this currency and not willing to sell their tokens.

Charges of SafeMoon

Those who sell SafeMoon will be receiving a 10% fee, half of which will be paid by way of a bonus to recent investors or stakeholders. The creators of SafeMoon discussed this idea by saying this sale penalty has a reason to discourage day trading and bring out the major price instability suffered by all other digital currencies.

The value of SafeMoon on March 4 was $0.000001 as per the reports of CoinMarketCap. The value of a single token culminated on April 20th, 2021 was at $0.00008615. This shows that the prices decreased significantly in the previous year which concludes that SafeMoon will still take some time to stand out with digital currencies.

Where to Purchase SafeMoon From?

To purchase SafeMoon, you can use SafeMoon’s proprietary, SafeMoon Swap for trading other digital currencies such as Binance Coin BNB in exchange for SafeMoon Tokens. There are other crypto exchanges too that support SafeMoon trading.

Steps for Purchasing SafeMoon

To purchase the SafeMoon, you will first have to download the Trust Wallet App, available on App Store, Google Play Store, or Android. Then, purchase one of two recognized digital currencies is Binance or Bowscoin. After that, clicking on the DApp tab seen on the Trust Wallet App will then let you find decentralized applications and search for PanCakeSwap. This exchange platform, PanCakeSwap, will allow you to exchange the Binance Coin or Bowscoin in exchange for SafeMoon tokens. Finally, your SafeMoon token will be stored in your Trust Wallet.

Is SafeMoon A Safe Option For Investment?

If we compare SafeMoon with other stocks, shares, and digital currencies, the value of SafeMoon might drop. If the investors had to sell on the back of a fall, they will be charged with a penalty of 10% as well as they will suffer the capital they were about to gain.

The Opponents of SafeMoon have started debating on SafeMoon. They say that this enticement to remain invested does not make SafeMoon any different from the ancient and old-school pyramid and Ponzi schemes, as SafeMoon keeps its existing investors reliant on new investors to increase their profits.

It is important to keep in mind that it is quite complicated for potential investors to convert the investors of SafeMoon or any other digital currency back to cash as there is no guarantee that the market will provide the desired liquidity of the investors.

Is There Any Future of SafeMoon?

The analysts of these virtual currencies seem quite warily hopeful regarding the value of SafeMoon. The Wallet Investors of SafeMoon expect that the price of this currency will escalate to $0.000051 in one year and range up to $0.000237 in the coming five years. The Digital Coin has a different estimation that in one year the price will be $0.00000870 and $0.00001690 in the time of five years.

Though these are just predictions if any crypto chart you come across, you will have an idea about how much of a bumpy ride this crypto investment is.

Conclusion

An investment in the SafeMoon crypto project in this stage would be a total assumption as it has not been proven. All ships indeed tend to rise with the tide as so will the SafeMoon cryptocurrency.