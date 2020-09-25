Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 49 runs in a match in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In this match, Shubman Gill had to open for KKR, but could not do anything special and was dismissed for 7 runs. However, more than his bad batting on social media, the affair is being discussed.

Actually, a video of this match was made by Sara Blair, the daughter of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, in her Instagram Story. In the video, young batsman Gill was seen fielding. This post has given the news of their affair to Afwa.

It is worth mentioning that earlier Shubman Gill posted an Instagram. At the same time, Sara also kept the caption of her post just like her. At that time too, the affair of both the affair got wind.

Explain that in this match, Mumbai Indians scored 195 runs for the loss of 5 wickets thanks to captain Rohit Sharma’s Dhansu 80 runs. In response, the team captained by Dinesh Karthik could reach 146 runs.