Rutte’s name has been buzzing around Brussels for some time now as the new Secretary General of NATO or as President of the European Commission. Posts that he always categorically rejected when asked about them. For several reasons: he did not want to leave his beloved The Hague. And as Prime Minister he could always intervene in everything, while with such a different position you are less able to do so and have to hold endless meetings.

Rutte has been teaching social studies a few hours a week for years at a secondary school in The Hague, the Johan de Witt school group. Despite his busy schedule, he hardly misses Thursday mornings. He had already figured out what papers he needed to obtain to get started as a lateral entrant.

Maybe that education is against him or that he can’t do without politics. Or whether he will simply teach full-time for a while after his premiership, it is anyone’s guess what is going on in Rutte’s head. Also for the people who say they know him well. Although everyone can tell from him that he still really enjoys his current job. But after thirteen years as premier and an increasingly prominent role on the international stage, the end is now approaching.